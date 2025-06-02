Jennifer Weilbacher of Brandon has worked at Brandon McDonald’s for 21 years. Jennifer has Down syndrome and is 46 years old. She loved her job at McDonald’s, where she started off as a lobby attendant and finished building the Happy Meal boxes by adding toys and condiments.

She recently retired on April 4 with a party to honor her among her co-workers.

“Our family would especially like to thank McDonald’s for being a great supporter of an inclusive work environment; helping Jennifer to learn the ropes of working in fast-food service, which helped her to become a good employee; as well as the flexibility needed to adjust to the turnover of staff and management,” said Jennifer’s mother, Susan Weilbacher. “They have allowed her job coach to help her improve her skills.”

During Jennifer’s years as a lobby attendant, she met many of the regular morning clientele and was a happy addition to the customer environment.

“Jennifer is positive and downright joyful, not minding getting up at early hours to don her uniform and take her workstation,” Susan said. “She loves her manager and her previous managers and has many great memories of her work life.”

Jennifer has been a hard worker from the get-go. She’s had to work hard to learn all the skills most children develop naturally.

“From infant skills of crawling to walking, to more complex skills of speaking clearly and paying for herself at a movie theater, Jennifer practiced over and over until nailing it,” Susan said. “Having Down syndrome means her life comes with challenges on a daily basis. That’s why her 21 years of employment for McDonald’s restaurants is something she can really be proud of, and so are we.”

On April 4, Jennifer put in her last day of work, clocked out and retired from the fast-food business.

“Her manager, Qiana Howard, and her job coach, Cindy Tutko, put on grand party to mark the day,” Susan said. “As she walked out from her workstation where she made thousands of Happy Meals over the years, her fellow coworkers all applauded her. Her eyes grew bigger and bigger, not used to celebrity status, while even customers applauded and congratulated her. As her mom, I wanted to jump up and down with happiness.”

Jennifer wanted to work at McDonald’s because it’s where she grew up.

“I grew up at McDonald’s and had my birthday parties there,” Jennifer said. “The job just fell into my lap naturally. It was a great fit. My favorite part of working there was the customers. I also loved telling children that I was the one who put the toys in the Happy Meals.”

Jennifer has set her sights on owning her own business, now that she is retired.

“I want to do the things I haven’t been able to do while I was working,” Jennifer said. “Like making latch-hook rugs and selling them. I want to have my own business.”