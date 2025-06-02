High School seniors from across Hillsborough County were awarded six scholarships, including five HCA Florida Brandon Hospital Healthcare Achievement Awards and one HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and Physicians Healthcare Scholars Award.

A highly competitive group from about 30 public and private high schools, as well as homeschooled students, were considered for these scholarships.

“Each of these students has a passion for contributing to healthcare shaped by their individual journey and dedication to improving patients’ lives. Whether it is advocating for individuals with intellectual disabilities, wanting to help in the fight against cancer or dedicating themselves to the research and improvement of medications, their dreams of making a difference will be driving us forward. HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and the Medical Staff collaborated to sponsor these scholarships,” said Dr. Michael Haynes, pediatric emergency room physician at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and Physicians Healthcare Scholars Award

The HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and Physicians Healthcare Scholars Award was a highly competitive $20,000 scholarship for students who plan to attend the University of South Florida. This scholarship was jointly funded by HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and the medical staff.

The winner of this scholarship was Imogen Lanzetta of Newsome High School.

Brandon Hospital’s leadership team presented the HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and Physicians Healthcare Scholars Award to Lanzetta at Newsome High School’s awards ceremony.

Besides her commitment to academics, Lanzetta has been heavily involved in FFA since the sixth grade, as well as several honor societies and Speech and Debate Club. She started a successful pet-sitting company, Sister Sitters, and still finds time for her passion for writing poetry.

Lanzetta’s essay focused on enhancing health education from youth to adults, to teach more preventative measures in the community.

“One small act can change a life. If I have taught someone something new and made an impact on one individual, then I have changed the world,” said Lanzetta.

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital Healthcare Achievement Awards

The HCA Florida Brandon Hospital Healthcare Achievement Award was awarded to five students who were exceptional in both academics and extracurriculars. The students were also required to have a desire to pursue a career in health care. Students were each awarded $1,000.

Brianna Cheshire, Chloe Clark, Corinna Phelps, Hayley Jones and Taina Blaise were awarded the HCA Florida Brandon Hospital Healthcare Achievement Award by Brandon Hospital leadership team members.

The scholarship winners were Brianna Cheshire of Durant High School, Chloe Clark and Corinna Phelps of Newsome High School, Hayley Jones of Strawberry Crest High School and Taina Blaise of Tampa Bay Technical High School.

The high school seniors who were awarded these scholarships wrote essays that shared their future pursuits in health care and the positive impact on the community. They showed that they have qualities that align with the values of HCA Healthcare, including its mission: “Above all else, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life.”