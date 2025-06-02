Yoga In The Garden At Kerby’s Nursery

Plants and yoga go together like health and wellness, so join Kerby’s Nursery for Yoga in the Garden. Keystone Yoga presents a yoga class at Kerby’s Nursery, located at 2311 S. Parsons Ave. in Seffner, on the first Saturday of each month at 9:30 a.m. First-time yogis are welcome. At the class, participants will receive a coupon for Kerby’s Nursery as well as a complimentary plant to help attendees on their wellness journey. After the class, Spellbound Sourdough will be on-site with delicious breads and treats for purchase.

Visit shop.kerbysnursery.com for details and tickets.

Two Truck Drivers Urgently Needed By Our Lady’s Pantry

According to Our Lady’s Pantry director Tom Bullaro, the pantry loses many snowbirds every spring, and truck drivers are especially missed. Our Lady’s Pantry picks up tens of thousands of pounds of food from vendors all around the county every week to distribute on Saturday mornings, when an average 270 clients visit its drive-through pantry. That’s a lot of food, and the pantry needs many hands to drive the trucks and do the heavy lifting of boxes too because vendors often cannot help. No special license is required to drive the trucks.

“If you can lend a hand, kindly contact me at your earliest opportunity,” said Bullaro.

You can email him at tom92801@gmail.com or call 813-741-2000.

Dementia Team Building Summit

Sandy’s Daughter LLC presents the Dementia Team Building Summit to help families affected by dementia design a plan to navigate the dementia journey. CherylAnn Haley, the founder of Sandy’s Daughter, has been caring for her mom, who has had vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s for nine years. Haley has designed this event for families to learn what resources they will need through the time caring for a loved one with dementia. Haley believes understanding what resources will be needed early will allow a family to create a plan that will allow them to better focus on their loved one and not be taken by surprise as the disease progresses. A selection of vendors will have tables to showcase their services and how they can help you care for both your loved one and yourself.

The event will take place at the UF/IFAS Extension at 5339 County Rd. 579 in Seffner from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, May 31. RSVP to sandysdaughter@outlook.com.

East Hillsborough Democratic Club Picnic

The East Hillsborough Democratic Club will be holding a picnic for members and like-minded individuals. The event will take place at Paul sanders Park, located at 3319 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon, on Saturday, May 31, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken and water and soda will be provided. You are invited to bring a side item or dessert to share, but this is not necessary. Please contact Chris Radulich at 813-645-6324 for more information.

Lupus Fundraiser

May is Lupus Awareness Month, and the Labalaba Foundation is asking the community to run/walk/ride on behalf of those who are suffering with lupus. It wants to “Shine the Light on Lupus” to promote better research, early diagnosis and quality health care until the cause and a cure for lupus are found. Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease that is difficult to diagnose and affects many organs, cells and tissues of the body.

You can participate at two local events, one on Sunday, May 11, at Stearns Road Park, located at 3601 Stearns Park Rd. in Valrico, starting at 4 p.m., and the other on Saturday, May 31, at Ersula’s History Shop, located at 1421 Tampa Park Plaza in Tampa, starting at 9 a.m.; this includes a free ‘Curated Tour of African American History.’ Both are family friendly. Please register, donate, invite others, put on purple and join in.

Visit https://givebutter.com/thelabalabafoundation to register for the events.