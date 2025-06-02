Veritas Financial Group

Veritas Financial Group provides comprehensive investment and insurance services tailored to meet the unique needs of individuals, families and businesses. Its offerings include life, health, disability, long-term care, Medicare, homeowner, auto and business insurance solutions. It is also a retirement income specialist, helping clients build sustainable strategies for financial security in their later years. Whether you’re protecting your income, planning for retirement or growing your wealth, its knowledgeable and friendly team is here to guide you every step of the way with personalized support and trusted expertise.

Veritas Financial Group is located at 139 Pebble Beach Blvd., Ste. 203, in Sun City Center. Visit its website at www.veritas-financial.com or call 813-603-3119 for more information.

CitrusWorks Cleaning Company

CitrusWorks Cleaning Company is a Tampa-based commercial cleaning service specializing in offices, medical facilities, and retail spaces.

“We deliver reliable, high-quality cleaning using eco-friendly products and efficient systems,” said owner Salem Payne. “Known for our attention to detail and professional service, we help businesses maintain spotless, healthy, and welcoming environments — every time.”

It celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting from the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce.

AtWork Opens Newest Location In Tampa

AtWork, the nation’s leading staffing franchise for empowering job seekers and facilitating company growth, has opened its newest location in Tampa at 8402 Laurel Fair Circle, Ste. 101, across from the Florida State Fairgrounds. Locally owned and operated by U.S. Army veteran Steve Trimborn and his wife, Tina, the pair have spent more than two decades investing in the community.

“Beyond business, giving back is at the heart of everything we do,” Trimborn said. “Our backgrounds in health care and the military have opened our eyes to the need for career coaching and staffing support that caters to the people and organizations around us like our incredible hospital systems, MacDill Air Force Base and beyond.”

For more information, call 813-618-5926 or visit www.atwork.com.

SonLife Baptist Church Welcomes You

SonLife Baptist Church is a small Southern country church that has a welcoming and family atmosphere. It is located in the heart of Valrico at 4020 Lumsden Rd. It is a church rooted in God’s word and is eager to share His word with the community. SonLife’s Sunday school is held at 9:30 a.m., with Sunday service at 10:45 a.m. Its Wednesday Bible study meeting is at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, visit its website at www.sonlifebaptist.com.