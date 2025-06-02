Children who accompany their parents to vote in Hillsborough County this year may receive some artwork from some talented local students. Lauren McGee and Gabriela Sanchez, who both attend Randall Middle School in Lithia, received recognition at a recent Hillsborough County School Board meeting for their submissions to the VoteHillsborough Future Voter sticker contest.

According to Gerri Kramer, chief communications officer for Craig Latimer, Hillsborough County supervisor of elections, the contest, which was open to middle and high school students, received 134 entries. Winners were selected by a vote from the office’s staff and partners. McGee won first place and Sanchez third place.

Next year, the contest will be for high school students who will design an ‘I Voted’ sticker, which will be given out to voters in the 2026 election.

“Our partnership with Hillsborough County Public Schools is a long-standing and important one,” said Kramer, who went on to explain that the winners joined him on a behind-the-scenes tour of the Elections Service Center and got to see their artwork on display in the hallway outside one of the early-voting locations. “I’m certain that the interest they are showing in our voting process now will carry over to when they become old enough to vote.”

VoteHillsborough also partners with Hillsborough County Public Schools and visits high schools every semester to give seniors the chance to register to vote. This month, Kramer recognized the schools with the most successful voter registration drives in front of the school board. The winners included Durant High School, East Bay High School and Newsome High School, and the grand champion was Sumner High School.

“Both the voter registration contest and the art contests have been very popular, and I believe that participation in these events will bring about more long-term civic engagement,” said Kramer. “Art teachers have thanked me for giving them the opportunity to show their students how they can use their creativity to impact their community. And youth especially enjoy getting a sticker designed by a peer.”

To learn more about voting in Hillsborough County, visit www.votehillsborough.gov.