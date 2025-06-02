Hillsborough County held an in-person open house on May 13 at Bloomingdale High School, giving residents a chance to view the latest plans and speak directly with project staff.

The Lithia Pinecrest Road Project Development and Environment (PD&E) study focuses on proposed improvements along 7.5 miles of road, stretching from FishHawk Boulevard to Lumsden Road, and including a section of Bloomingdale Avenue from Culbreath Road to Pearson Road.

The $310 million project is aimed at reducing traffic congestion, improving safety and making travel easier for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians. County officials gathered feedback from the public through a virtual engagement portal, open from May 7 through May 21, as well as at the in-person event.

“We want to hear from as many voices as possible,” said Kim Byer, assistant county administrator for Public Works, “and who better to get input from than those that are impacted by this project?”

The project includes a mix of improvements designed to help ease traffic and make the roadway safer. Proposed upgrades include adding through lanes to increase capacity, building dedicated turn lanes and improving traffic signal timing. New pedestrian and bicycle accommodations are also part of the plan, like continuous sidewalks, buffered bike lanes, safer crosswalks and shared-use paths.

To help slow traffic and improve the look of the corridor, officials are considering design changes like reduced lane widths, landscaped medians and added roundabouts in certain areas.

A key part of the project focuses on improving 17 intersections along Lithia Pinecrest Road and Bloomingdale Avenue. Recommended alternatives include roundabouts, traffic signals and median openings. According to a recently released map, roundabouts are being suggested for intersections like FishHawk Boulevard, Lithia Springs Road, New River Hills Parkway and Guiles Road.

At a previous PD&E meeting held in May 2024, residents were shown seven possible intersection designs and asked to provide feedback.

“Revisions made to the original plans were based on feedback from the community,” said Steffanie Workman, project manager for engineering and operations.

District 4 Commissioner Christine Miller, who represents the area, encouraged residents to get involved.

“I fully support the efforts to move the Lithia Pinecrest Road expansion project forward and was grateful to join the community at last night’s public engagement meeting,” Miller said. “Together, we’re advocating for meaningful improvements that will enhance safety, reduce congestion and ensure this vital corridor meets the needs of both today and the future.”

However, some neighbors voiced concerns about specific features. Osprey Heights resident Chris Davies said she was worried about the current lack of sidewalks. She explained she “had planned to buy a tricycle for trips to nearby stores but didn’t feel safe without a proper path and [was] not sure how long it would take to complete.” In the Chelsea Woods neighborhood, residents questioned the need for a proposed roundabout at their entrance, fearing it would limit access and change the feel of their community.

The total estimated cost for the project is $310 million. So far, only $3.5 million has been secured for the planning and development phase. The rest, which includes $16 million for design, $90 million for land acquisition and $200 million for construction, is currently unfunded.

Hillsborough County plans to begin covering some of the costs with money from the Community Investment Tax starting in fiscal year 2027, with help from mobility fee funds in 2026.

The first construction work will focus on turning the four-way stop at Bloomingdale Avenue and Pearson Road into a signalized intersection. Funding for design is already in this year’s budget, with land purchases and construction expected to follow.

The remainder of the project is divided into three main phases. Phase one will be south of New River Hills Parkway to north of South Miller Road, phase two will be north of South Miller Road to north of Brooker Road and phase three will be in three parts, FishHawk Boulevard intersection, north of FishHawk Boulevard to south of New River Hills Parkway and north of Brooker Road to south of East Lumsden Road.

The PD&E study is expected to wrap up by late 2025. Final designs, land purchases and construction timelines will depend on how quickly funding becomes available.

County officials said ongoing community input is vital to making sure the project reflects the needs and concerns of those who live and travel along the corridor.