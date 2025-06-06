The Hillsborough Community College (HCC) Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) Completion program has received initial accreditation from the Accreditation Commission of Education in Nursing (ACEN) based on the recommendation from the board of commissioners on ACEN.

“The accreditation is a significant milestone in the college’s history,” said HCC President Dr. Ken Atwater. “Nurses are the cornerstone of our health care system, and this recognition reflects years of dedicated effort by our faculty and staff. It affirms the strength of our academic programs, reinforces our commitment to educate the next generation of nurses and reflects our deep dedication to addressing the growing demand within our region.”

“This is a tremendous achievement for HCC and its students,” said Dr. Leif Penrose, HCC’s dean of health sciences. “By broadening access to high-quality nursing education, we are not only helping our students advance their careers but also supporting the delivery of exceptional healthcare throughout our community.”

The initial accreditation site visit was hosted on October 30, 2024, and the program’s first cohort graduated on April 30, 2024. With accreditation granted, the BSN program is set to receive an ACEN certificate affirming the board of commissioners’ decision.

The program is offered in eight-week increments and can be completed within one year. It provides registered nurses with a strong foundation to advance their careers or prepare for graduate-level nursing studies. For more information and to apply, visit www.hccfl.edu/nursing-bachelor-science.

Hillsborough Community College serves more than 45,000 students annually at its five campuses located throughout Tampa Bay. For more information, visit www.hccfl.edu.

Hillsborough Community College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate and baccalaureate degrees. Hillsborough Community College also may offer credentials such as certificates and diplomas at approved degree levels. Questions about the accreditation of Hillsborough Community College may be directed in writing to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, GA 30033-4097; by calling 404-679-4500 or by using information available on SACSCOC’s website (www.sacscoc.org).

Visit www.hccfl.edu/accreditation for more information.