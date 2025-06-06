Fans of romantic suspense novels have a new book to add to their must-read lists. Celeste Fenton, who lives in Sun City Center, recently published her debut novel, Lost Heart in King Manor, the first in a series called Mysteries of a Heart.

A retired educator, widow and proud grandmother of three, Fenton is a lifelong fan of mysteries like Murder, She Wrote, Columbo and Midsomer Murders and romantic writers like Janet Evanovich.

“I long held a fantasy of writing a story that blended those genres: a cozy mystery with a bit more bite, and a healthy dose of romantic suspense,” she explained, adding that she started writing after retiring from higher education in 2016. “It wasn’t until I lost my husband in 2021 that the heart of the story truly took shape. I wanted to explore what happens after the storm — both literal and emotional.”

Lost Heart in King Manor follows Gabby Heart, a woman trying to help her mother recover at a senior care facility on a remote island.

“When strange incidents begin to unfold — and a long-buried family secret is revealed — Gabby must protect those she loves while navigating old wounds and unexpected feelings,” said Fenton.

With inspiration coming from everywhere from real-life scandals to people Fenton bumped into at the grocery store, Fenton is currently working on the third book in the series, with the second, Captive Heart at Brantmar Castle, scheduled for release in the fall.

“And because Gabby is relentless, and I apparently don’t know how to quit, I’ve already outlined two more books: Guarded Heart at Crest Peak, set in the rugged outback of Australia, and Reckless Heart at Water’s Edge, which takes place on a seemingly deserted island in the Pacific,” she said. “There’s also a holiday-themed Heart mystery in the works. At this point, it’s less of a series and more of a committed relationship.”

Fenton has some strong advice for anyone considering writing their own novel.

“Just write! Write bravely. Write like nobody’s watching — because, let’s face it, they aren’t, yet,” she said. “The first draft is just you telling yourself the story. It doesn’t need to be perfect; it just needs to exist. Get the words down — on paper, on a laptop, on a napkin at happy hour, … whenever the ideas invade your brain. Don’t wait for the perfect time; it doesn’t exist. You have to carve time out, borrow it, steal it if you must.”

Lost Heart in King Manor is available for purchase on Amazon, and readers can follow Fenton at www.amazon.com/stores/celeste-fenton/author/b0f5htw7rk.