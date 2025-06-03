FishHawk-Riverview

On May 19, the FishHawk-Riverview Rotary Club awarded $9,000 in college scholarships to 12 area high school seniors — outstanding students who exemplify ‘Service Above Self,’ leadership and academic excellence. On Sunday, June 15, two rising high school senior delegates, Jaiya Griffin (Riverview High School) and Mary Grace Hyde (Newsome High School), sponsored by FishHawk-Riverview Rotary, will attend a weeklong, residential leadership seminar, Seminar for Tomorrow’s Leaders (S4TL), on the campus of Florida Southern College, learning from world renowned leaders and others. Help the club continue to make a difference in our community. Join it either on Mondays from 12 Noon-1 p.m. at JF Kicks or on Thursdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Shrimp Boat. For more information, contact Joe Nichols at rotaryjoenichols@gmail.com.

Brandon Global Eco (Zoom)

Looking for a way to give back from home? Brandon Global Eco meets online on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 6 p.m. Members are from the immediate area and other states. The primary focus is environmental education and ecologically friendly projects. To attend or volunteer as a guest speaker, contact Katie Tyson at katietyson@icloud.com.

E-Club of Tampa South

All are welcome to join the Rotary E-Club of Tampa South via Zoom on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 7-8 p.m. The Zoom meeting link is https://zoom.us/j/7328811760. For more information, contact Duane Williams at dsigma79@aol.com.

Brandon ’86

This year, the Brandon ’86 Rotary Club donated over $20,000 to local charities while its members were rolling up their sleeves and working with the charities, side by side. The club proudly supported The SPARK Initiative, Rotary’s Camp Florida, Everyday Blessings Inc., Family Promise of Hillsborough County and ECHO. On Thursday, June 12, at 5 p.m., help the club support Everyday Blessings at their Tiki Docks Riverview fundraiser. Everyday Blessings’ mission is to provide high-quality care for children and young adults in the foster care system. Come for a cause, stay for the vibes. For more information, contact Chad Norgard at chad@norgardinsgrp.com.

USF Rotaract (College Students)

It’s been a great year of service with USF Rotaract — 7,238 service hours and 566 members attending at least one service event. Four USF Rotaract students traveled over spring break to La Paz, Honduras, with the Lakeland Rotary Club to work alongside Honduras Compassion Partners. There they constructed three latrines and six pilas (water storage structures), distributed 15 water filters, renovated a school, fed communities and built an entire home. Have a young adult? Visit www.rotary.org to connect to a Rotaract club.

Brandon ’86 caption:

Members of the Brandon ’86 Rotary Club refurbish picnic tables at Rotary’s Camp Florida in Brandon, a 21-acre, ADA-compliant campsite for groups whose members need supportive accommodations.