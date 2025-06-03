When the sky cracks open and the tempestuous winds of a hurricane rise and howl, blowing rain and the world sideways, the information lifeline of an Internet connection becomes more important and often more fragile.

At a time when people are seeking updates about a storm’s track, road conditions and availability of vital services online, they are frequently bombarded with irrelevant ads and bandwidth-sucking graphics as part of the effort. The slow loading times associated with accessing this crucial information further exacerbate the problem, creating stress and potentially life-threatening delays as the lights begin to flicker.

However, this storm season presents an alternative for residents who find themselves rationing precious internet bandwidth amidst foul weather: TampaBaySafe.org.

TampaBaySafe.org resembles a late-20th-century website, consisting mainly of text and links to relevant resources. The appearance and performance harken back to a time when websites couldn’t give their ad space away.

The site provides links and emergency information for six West Central Florida counties: Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota. Information includes links to official county alert systems, the status of essential services, where to receive emergency supplies and find medical help as well as contact information for disaster agencies and organizations.

The no-frills, no-ads platform is the brainchild of Howard LaVine, who asserted that it offers a unique and indispensable service not currently available elsewhere.

LaVine was no stranger to disaster preparedness when he moved to Florida from Saratoga County, New York, and its icy winters. But the quiet snowfall, rumble of snowplows and neighborly sips of cocoa could not compare to the bare shelves and gas line brawls of a Florida state of emergency. He decided to put his IT industry knowledge and experience into the task of improving the situation.

“Having experienced multiple hurricanes in Tampa Bay, we understand the frustration and danger that comes from information blackouts,” said LaVine. “TampaBaySafe.org represents our commitment to ensuring every resident can access the information they need, when they need it most — regardless of the condition of our infrastructure.”

Because there are no ads, LaVine is funding the project himself though there is a ‘Buy Me a Coffee’ link for anyone wishing to chip in for the cost of maintaining the platform.

For more information, you can visit TampaBaySafe.org.