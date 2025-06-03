By Superintendent Van Ayres

As students and families embrace summer fun, Hillsborough County Public Schools is hard at work transforming learning environments across the district. With funding from the half-penny sales tax and state capital dollars, more than 40 maintenance or renovation projects are underway, ensuring schools are safe and inspiring places to learn.

Summer improvements include air conditioning upgrades, drainage repairs and refreshed media centers. Some of the key projects include:

East Bay High School — air conditioning repair/replacement.

Durant High School — wastewater treatment plant maintenance.

Lennard High School — agriculture barn construction.

South County Career Center — air conditioning repair/replacement.

Riverview Elementary School, Burney Elementary School and Turkey Creek Middle School — media center refresh.

Recently, we also completed an expansion to Newsome High School. Spanning a combined 45,000 square feet, the high school’s expansion encompasses the construction of a new school auditorium and the conversion of the previous auditorium and athletic facilities to accommodate more than 3,200 students in Southern Hillsborough County.

These upgrades go beyond infrastructure; they enhance school pride and student engagement. A well-maintained learning environment fosters success, ensuring every student thrives in a space designed for comfort and inspiration.

None of this progress would be possible without the support of Hillsborough County voters and taxpayers. Their investment in public education is creating lasting, meaningful change. The district remains committed to responsibly managing these resources, ensuring schools reflect the high standards and aspirations of our community.

To learn more about these summer renovations and how the half-penny sales tax contributes to school improvements, visit www.hillsboroughschools.org/domain/2456.