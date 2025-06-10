This summer, an estimated 44 million Americans are expected to hit the road in recreational vehicles (RVs), according to the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association’s (RVIA) latest Summer Travel Intentions Survey. The upcoming 2025 Tampa Bay Summer RV Show at the Florida State Fairgrounds promises something for everyone, from curious newcomers to seasoned RV travelers.

Sponsored by the Florida RV Trade Association (FRVTA) Region 3, this show is touted as the “largest summer RV show” and promises to be bigger and better than ever. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the RVing lifestyle and take advantage of show-exclusive discounts.

All of the major RV dealers will be there showcasing a wide selection of makes and models ready for touring. Under a large, air-conditioned tent, vendor booths will be offering RV accessories and services, giveaways and campground discounts.

“This year’s show will have everything from the smallest trailers to the largest motorhomes on the market,” said FRVTA’s executive director, David Kelly. “Not only do we have RVs on display, there will also be representatives from campgrounds, camping clubs, RV resorts, RV financing, RV insurance.”

Whether vacationing, working remotely or visiting historical sites for educational enrichment, RV ownership and use continues to evolve, attracting a diverse demographic that spans all ages and income levels. Go RVing reported a surge in younger families and first-timers embracing the RV lifestyle.

“RVing continues to be one of the most rewarding ways to travel in the summer, offering unmatched freedom and flexibility that places new adventures just beyond your door,” said RVIA spokesperson Monika Geraci. “Whether it’s a weekend getaway or a cross-country journey, RVing is the most affordable way to easily answer the call of the open road and experience the incredible offerings of our public lands, campgrounds and the great outdoors.”

The 2025 Tampa Bay RV Show kicks off on Thursday, June 19, and runs through Sunday, June 22. The event days and hours are Thursday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children under 16. On Thursday, seniors will receive a $1 discount on admission, and first responders will receive $1 off admission every day of the show. For further details, call 813-741-0488 or visit www.frvta.org.