Two Riverview High School seniors received a unique surprise this week — scholarships delivered by pirates. On a Thursday in May, the Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla Community Fund presented its most prestigious awards to Gavin Floyd and Matthew McDaniel in a spirited ceremony at their school.

Floyd, who has long dreamed of serving his country, was awarded a $10,000 scholarship. His journey toward the United States Air Force Academy began five years ago when WFLA highlighted his efforts to support frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Then just a middle schooler, Floyd used 3D printers to create mask frames for military personnel and first responders, distributing them through the World Health Organization.

“There’s not a lot we can do individually, but there is a lot we can do to contribute to the collective effort,” Floyd told WFLA in 2020.

His efforts earned him the nickname, ‘Not all heroes wear capes.’ Now, Floyd is set to become a hero in his own right as he prepares to attend the Air Force Academy this fall. Despite losing his father in a tragic accident during his freshman year, Floyd remained determined.

“This just goes to show the impact this had on him, and it shows kids can make a difference no matter the age and their dreams can come true when they set goals,” said proud mom Marie Landrem.

A member of both the swim and track teams, Floyd has also been recognized as Tampa’s Positive Coaching Alliance Triple-Impact Scholar and received the Hillsborough County Public Schools High School Scholar Athlete Award. The scholarship will help fund his continued education and research.

“I knew that going to the Air Force Academy is where I kind of belong,” Floyd said.

McDaniel, another standout senior, was awarded a $14,000 scholarship from the same fund, recognized for his academic achievements and community involvement.

The pirate-themed presentation added a celebratory touch to a milestone moment for both students — proving that hard work, resilience and a bit of Gasparilla spirit can go a long way.