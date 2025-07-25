The Brandon’s Wonder Women group is dedicated to championing the success of women and the economic vitality of the community is making bold strides with its quarterly ‘Power Hour Breakfasts.’ With a mission to impact economic growth, foster personal and professional development and build stronger networks, this group is creating meaningful change — one powerful morning at a time.

These engaging Power Hour Breakfasts feature inspiring programs that are led by local women leaders and packed with actionable takeaways attendees can implement immediately. Each event also includes a curated vendor market for shopping, time for quality networking, exciting door prizes and a delicious breakfast that fuels connection and conversation.

Liz Brewer, CEO of Angel Foundation FL, is the chair of the Brandon’s Wonder Women Leadership Team. Other team members include Amber Aaron, executive vice president of the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce; Liz Montante, owner of QDOBA Mexican Eats; Faith Moeller, sales manager of The Regent; and Annamaria DiLascio, detective of the Criminal Investigations Division Special Victims section at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

All community members and professionals are invited to attend the upcoming Power Hour Breakfast and be part of a movement that supports growth, leadership and collective success.

Event details:

Title: Brandon’s Wonder Women ‘Negotiate with Confidence.’

Featured speaker: Dawn Myers, attorney at law.

Date: Wednesday, August 13.

Time: 8:30-10 a.m.

Location: The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview.

Contact info: Amber Aaron at 813-689-1221 or amber@brandonchamber.com.

Tickets and vendor info: www.brandonchamber.com.