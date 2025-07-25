Michael McCroskery of Brandon has a true servant’s heart. He has traveled the world and volunteered to teach children English and Spanish. He has also volunteered with numerous organizations all over the Tampa Bay area, where he has tutored children. He has substituted for Hillsborough County schools as well. He is happily married and very spiritual.

When McCroskery retired, he found that he needed to do something new to keep himself occupied.

“In retirement, Michael sought ways to be a good citizen, a good neighbor and a good Catholic,” said Michael’s mother, Suzanne Hiebert. “Michael is someone who is concerned about the environment as well.”

McCroskery was a cross-country runner in high school and continued running afterward. Some years later, he was in a car accident and could no longer run. He took up walking, and while he did his daily walks, he became upset by all the litter he found on the streets and sidewalks.

He found a damaged grocery cart with no business name attached to it, so he repaired it and painted it environmental green.

“He found a local sign company that created signs for his cart,” Hiebert said. “FASTSIGNS of Brandon was kind enough to donate the signs for Micheal’s cart since he was going to use it to help the community.”

For hours at a time, McCroskery canvasses his Brandon neighborhood, picking up trash. He then returns home to sort the trash.

“He recycles the aluminum cans and plastic bottles,” Hiebert said. “He throws the trash in the garbage, and any clothes he finds that are in good condition he washes and donates it to ECHO of Brandon.”

ECHO loves the work McCroskery is doing in the community. “He does this out of the goodness of his heart, and I believe his initiative is so worthy of recognition,” said ECHO’s development associate, Annafe’ Coburn.

McCroskery loves giving back to his community by volunteering and keeping it clean.

“Michael is not seeking payment for his services,” Hiebert said. “He wants to make the Brandon community better for all of us and this is his way of making it better. I am so proud and honored to be his mom.”