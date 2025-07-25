By Michaela Galligan

Local organizations have the ability to bring a community together. From fun group activities to leadership and developmental programs, locals often find support from these organizations. In Brandon, the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce is doing its part to keep the local community informed on a variety of topics.

The Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce has been an active organization for over 64 years, striving to make Brandon a better place to work, live, and do business. It now has about 400 members, all following its mission “to connect, collaborate and build a better community.”

One group that finds support is local business owners. The Brandon Chamber Business Builders initiative was founded in September 2024 as a complimentary networking group for all members and guests. It brings businesspeople together to gain meaningful connections, develop leads for business strategies and help expand clientele within the chamber.

On July 1, the Business Builders met and learned about the importance of business owners learning about state government policies and engagement with elected officials.

“Government action and business go hand in hand,” said Amber Aaron, executive vice president of the Brandon Chamber. “We want our local leaders to be involved at all levels of business, and members should know what issues are currently affecting them.”

To further discuss this issue, the Brandon Chamber brought in Edward Briggs, owner of B&B Capitol Strategies, as a featured speaker on the 2025 Florida Legislative Session outcomes, along with the importance of business owners learning about state government policies and engagement with elected officials.

“Government decisions at the state level directly impact how businesses operate — whether it’s new regulations, funding opportunities, tax policies or workforce initiatives,” said Briggs. “The Florida Legislature is accessible, but engagement must be intentional and strategic.”

“When business owners understand how to effectively advocate, they become more confident, informed and connected — skills that are invaluable not only to their business but to their broader leadership journey,” said Briggs.

The Brandon Chamber Business Builders meet every Tuesday from 8-9 a.m. at Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Center in Brandon, next to the Brandon Regional Library.

Visit its website at www.brandonchamber.com or contact the organization at info@brandonchamber.com.

B&B Capitol Strategies can be found on its website at https://bbcapitolstrategies.com/ and contacted at edward@bbcapitolstrategies.com.