In a heartfelt ceremony held on the one-year anniversary of the Jerry Holland Destination: Aviation Playground, Sheltair and Avfuel proudly presented checks totaling over $21,000 to the Aerospace Center for Excellence (ACE) and the Commemorative Air Force – Tampa Bay Wing (CAF). This generous contribution, derived from fuel sales during the 51st anniversary of SUN ’n FUN (SNF) and T-shirt sales, underscores their ongoing commitment to nurturing the future of aviation and honoring our rich history.

ACE received over $19,000, while CAF was presented with more than $2,000. These donations are a testament to the successful collaboration between Sheltair, Avfuel and the aviation community, all coming together with a shared vision to inspire future generations and ensure the legacy of flight endures.

“We, at Sheltair, deeply believe in the importance of giving back to our local communities,” stated Lisa Holland, president and CEO of Sheltair. “Our values align with encouraging the next generation of aviators, preserving the rich tapestry of aviation history and promoting family values that have long been the cornerstone of our organization and legacy. These donations are just one way we strive to make a positive impact.”

The event was particularly special as it marked the anniversary of the playground named after Jerry Holland, the founder of Sheltair and the father of Lisa. This playground serves as a beacon of interest for young aviation enthusiasts, providing countless opportunities for learning and exploration in the field of aviation.

“Over the last several years, our partners at Sheltair and Avfuel have given back 10 cents of every gallon pumped at the annual SUN ’n FUN Aerospace Expo to support our year-round aviation educational programming for the youth of Central Florida,” said Gene Conrad, president and CEO for the SUN ’n FUN Aerospace Expo and ACE. “We are grateful for this extraordinary partnership as it allows us to fuel the next generation of aerospace professionals at the Aerospace Center for Excellence.”

This marks the fifth year that Sheltair and Avfuel have collaborated to support ACE through fuel sales.

“At Avfuel, we’re passionate about fueling the future of aviation — not just through our products and services but through meaningful support of the next generation,” said Joel Hirst, Avfuel’s senior vice president of sales.

For more information about Sheltair’s initiatives and partnerships in the aviation community, please contact marketing@sheltairaviation.com.