U.S. Congressman Vern Buchanan has proudly announced the recipients of the 2025 Congressional Education Awards, honoring 120 outstanding individuals from schools throughout Florida’s 16th Congressional District. The prestigious awards program, now in its 11th year, was created by Buchanan to highlight the extraordinary efforts of educators, administrators and support staff who make a lasting impact on students and the broader community.

“School employees go above and beyond every day to shape the future of our community,” said Buchanan. “They’re the mentors, the role models and the quiet champions behind every student’s success. Their dedication deserves our deepest appreciation, which is why I’m honored to recognize these educators and staff for their amazing work.”

Hurricane Shelter Award:

Collins PK-8 School: Kimberly Coulson, George Coulson and Rebecca Sargable.

Durant High School: Gary Graham, Charles Parsons and Brenda Rau.

Mulrennan Middle School: Tamara Brooks, Mohammad Hammad and Premdai Hansraj.

Shields Middle School: Deanna Fisher, Lillian Parsons and Angelia Thompson.

Sumner High School: Joshua Fuentes Crystal Pagan and Christine Wasylkiw.

Support Staff Award:

Gibsonton Elementary School: Sherriann Johnson.

Teacher Award:

Newsome High School: Natalie Hutchings, Christiana Miller, Montine Vona-Pergola and Kathleen Yates.

Sumner High School: Leslie Windheuser.

Administrator Award:

Bloomingdale High School: Marcos Rodriguez.

Riverview High School: Jennifer Canady.

As part of the recognition, each recipient’s name and achievements have been entered into the official Congressional Record, the permanent archive of the proceedings and debates of the United States Congress.

Since its inception, Buchanan’s Congressional Education Awards program has served as a meaningful way to recognize those who work tirelessly behind the scenes and on the front lines of education. The awards not only celebrate individual accomplishments but also highlight the collective efforts of the education community in shaping future generations.

For more information on the Congressional Education Awards and to view the full list of past recipients, constituents are encouraged to visit Buchanan’s official website at https://buchanan.house.gov/.