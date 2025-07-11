Teen drivers in Hillsborough County — and across Florida — will be subject to a new driver education requirement aimed at enhancing road safety for young motorists.

The Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office is notifying parents and teens that a new state law mandates a six-hour Driver Education Traffic Safety (DETS) course for all first-time drivers ages 15-17. This new requirement replaces the long-standing four-hour Traffic Law and Substance Abuse Education (TLSAE) course.

Signed into law earlier this year by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the new education standard went into effect on July 1 and will be implemented statewide by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV), with the Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office acting as the local agent.

To help families adjust to the change, a transition period will be in place from now through Thursday, July 31. During this time, teens may still complete either the four-hour TLSAE course or the new sixhour DETS course to apply for a learner’s permit.

Teens ages 14-17 who complete the TLSAE course by July 31 will be ‘grandfathered in’ and allowed to use that certificate for up to one year. However, if they do not obtain their learner’s permit within that time, they will be required to complete the DETS course before proceeding.

Beginning on Friday, August 1, only the six-hour DETS course will be accepted for all new applicants under 18. The four-hour TLSAE course will remain valid only for those who completed it before July 31 or for applicants age 18 or older.

Certain groups are exempt from the new requirement, including: teens who already have a Florida learner’s permit issued before August 1, out-of-state teen drivers transferring to Florida with a valid license and all applicants age 18 or older.

Course and Application Requirements The new DETS course must meet standards established by the Florida Department of Education under Traffic Safety Classroom 1900300. Providers will be approved through an FLHSMV application process. A list of authorized course providers is available on the FLHSMV website: www.flhsmv.gov.

All applicants must also provide Real ID-compliant identification, proof of address and parental consent when applying for a learner’s permit or driver’s license.

“We want to ensure our community is well informed about these upcoming changes,” said Hillsborough County Tax Collector Nancy Millan. “As we implement these state guidelines, our offices remain committed to providing excellent service to all families navigating the licensing process.”

To learn more, visit the Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s website: www.hillstaxfl.gov/drivers-license-id.