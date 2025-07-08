Community Foundation Tampa Bay has awarded more than $2.2 million in discretionary grants to fund 84 nonprofit projects across its five-county service region, which includes Citrus, Hillsborough, Hernando, Pasco and Pinellas counties. These investments are aimed at advancing economic mobility, environmental resilience, education and overall community health and well-being.

This year’s competitive grants process saw a record-breaking 363 applications, totaling $10 million in funding requests. After a rigorous evaluation, 84 projects were selected for support, including 17 continuing multiyear initiatives from the 2023 and 2024 cycles.

“This grant cycle was especially meaningful, coming on the heels of significant hurricane recovery efforts,” said Brandi Sanchez, senior director of community investment. “These investments empower nonprofits to pursue innovative, forward-thinking programs that deliver long-term impact well beyond daily operations.”

Among the recipients:

Firehouse Cultural Center received $55,000 for its Building Community Through the Arts Program under the Vibrant and Engaged Communities category. The funding will support the continuation and growth of no-fee art workshops and scholarships for youth and low-income adults throughout Hillsborough County and the SouthShore area.

MacDonald Training Center was awarded $50,000 for its CommUNITY Works Program in the Economic Opportunity category.

Mary & Martha House Inc. received $20,545 to support its Break That Cycle (BTC) Program, which provides shelter residents with tools and training to support personal growth and achieve independence.

“We were super excited to receive this grant and continue our long-lasting relationship with such a great community partner in Community Foundation Tampa Bay,” said Bill Chini, executive director of Mary & Martha House Inc. “They have been a huge advocate for Mary & Martha House and the services we provide to the population we serve. We are lucky to have them in our corner.”

Seniors in Service was also among the grant recipients.

“We strategically back philanthropic efforts that fit our competitive grant fund goals to provide services and benefits to our community,” she said, noting that the foundation offers feedback, training and input for all applications.

As Community Foundation Tampa Bay celebrates its 35th anniversary and the milestone of $1 billion in philanthropic commitments for the region’s future, it continues to focus on creating lasting impact through collaboration and partnership.

To learn more, visit www.cftampabay.org/annual-competitive-grants.