By Alvin Plexico, Navy Office of Community Outreach

Airman Wyatt Fannin, a native of Wimauma, is serving in the U.S. Navy, assigned to Aviation Rescue Swimmer School (ARSS), where the next generation of aviation rescue swimmers (AIRRs) are taught to execute life-or-death rescues in the most extreme conditions imaginable.

Fannin joined the Navy nine months ago. Today, Fannin serves as a student rescue swimmer.

“I was looking for other opportunities,” Fannin said. “I’m thankful for the Navy because it helped me turn my life around.”

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Wimauma.

“I learned not to overcomplicate things,” Fannin said. “Whatever you have to do that day is what you need to focus on now.”

Located at Naval Air Station Pensacola, ARSS provides initial aviation water survival training and CPR qualification to all preflight student naval aviators and student naval flight officers, student flight surgeons, naval aircrew candidates, student aviators from other branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and international student aviators.

As part of the world’s most elite special operations force, AIRRs are a team dedicated to being the top emergency response unit in the world. Leaping from helicopters, swimming through raging seas and saving victims whose lives are on the line, AIRRs complete search and rescue missions in some of the most extreme environments imaginable. The motto of an AIRR is, “so others may live.” It is a testament to not only the selflessness of this job but also the honor, courage and commitment it takes to do it well.

The U.S. Navy is celebrating its 250th birthday this year.

According to Navy officials, “America is a maritime nation and for 250 years, America’s Warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom.”

Fannin serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

Fannin has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“Graduating from rescue swimmer school will be the first big step in the right direction for me,” Fannin said.

Fannin can take pride in serving America through military service.

“We learn, ‘ship, shipmate, self,’” Fannin said. “This means that we put others before ourselves.”

Fannin is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I want to thank my teacher, Nathan Cooley, for telling me to get my life right and think about my future,” Fannin added.