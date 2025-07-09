Tampa Bay Water is holding an open house meeting for your section of the South Hillsborough Pipeline, which will carry drinking water to Southern Hillsborough County.

Drop in anytime between 6-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 16, at St. Stephen Catholic Church’s Family Life Center, located at 10118 St. Stephen Circle in Riverview.

Pipeline construction will require several temporary road closures that exceed 30 days in duration. If you cannot attend the meeting, you can still learn about the closures and provide input by going to https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/closure-survey/. The Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners will consider these closures at its Wednesday, August 6, meeting.

For more information, go to https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/, call 813-485-6480 or email shpinfo@tampabaywater.org.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this meeting is asked to advise the project team at least three days prior to the meeting by calling 813-485-6480 or emailing shpinfo@tampabaywater.org.