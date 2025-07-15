By Michaela Galligan

Family Promise of Hillsborough County is providing hope, support and homes to families across the county. The local nonprofit, started in 2010, opened its doors in 2014, creating a network of opportunities for Hillsborough’s homeless population.

Family Promise offers 90-day programs for families with school-age children; during that time, families will be offered housing and necessary support, as well as case management and financial savings planning programs. This support is completely free for participants, and the nonprofit has a network of support from the community.

“We are a homeless network, not a typical shelter program,” said Family Promise Executive Director Edwina Reddick. “We partner with the faith community that helps to provide lodging, meals, care, and more essential needs.”

Through a community of local churches and faith-based communities, Family Promise has been able to help many families in Hillsborough in need of support while facing homelessness. However, the nonprofit relies on more than churches to keep its doors open and help those in need, and it is very lucky to have a strong community of support.

Some of that community support comes from a local business networking group, Brandon Biz Pros. Co-founders Harold ‘Mack’ McIntosh and David Thornton felt it was important to give back locally and utilized their business expertise to do so, with all profits donated to charities.

“We collect all fees and membership dues and donate them to charity,” said McIntosh. “No one takes a salary, but everyone makes a difference in the community.”

McIntosh and Thornton brought Family Promise into the fold a few years ago and have since worked closely in supporting the nonprofit. They have worked together to develop the Promise of Hope Party, a fundraising event full of music, fun and hope.

This past May, Keith’s Oak Bar & Grill hosted the third annual event and raised $3,340 for Family Promise, working with the strong community that supports this nonprofit and its work.

“Every child deserves a home,” said Reddick, emphasizing the event’s mission. “This means so much to us and the people we serve.”

Family Promise of Hillsborough County will host several more fundraising events this year, including the first-ever Tea with a Twist at New Hope Church’s social hall on Saturday, October 11, and the annual Christmas Cookie Sale and Silent Auction at the New Hope Church Family Life Center on Friday and Saturday, December 12 and 13.

Family Promise of Hillsborough County continues to support homeless families across the county and hopes to expand its network of churches and communities further to support those in need. The nonprofit can be contacted at 813-681-6170 or on its website at https://familypromisefl.org/contact/. Brandon Biz Pros can be contacted through its website at https://brandonbizpros.com/contact-us/.