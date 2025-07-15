Hillsborough County Public Schools invites the community to participate in naming the new technical college set to open in Plant City in fall 2025. The technical college, located at 1690 E. Park Rd., will offer career-focused programs, such as industrial electricity, welding technology, building construction, HVAC and forklift certification. These courses are designed to be completed in approximately one year, allowing students to swiftly enter high-demand, well-paid jobs.

“The new technical college will open to adult education students in October 2025 and to high school students in January 2026,” said Debra Bellanti, director of media and public relations for Hillsborough County Public Schools. “To propose a name for the new technical college, community members can submit their suggestions through an online survey.” The survey opened on July 7 at 9 a.m. and closes on Friday, July 25, at 5 p.m. The survey is available in both English and Spanish.

“Following the survey, the district will compile the suggestions and present them to the school board for review,” Bellanti said. “The board is scheduled to vote on the official name during their meeting on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.”

Attending a technical school offers numerous advantages, including cost-effectiveness, shorter program durations, hands-on training and direct pathways to in-demand careers. Technical and vocational colleges place an emphasis on career-focused, hands-on training in a certain trade or technical skill. Four-year colleges, however, tend to provide more theoretical experience, and graduates are typically less prepared to enter the workforce. Many technical schools even include the cost of textbooks in their tuition rates, allowing students to calculate their education expenses more accurately.

While technical and trade school programs typically offer daytime courses, many offer night and weekend classes too. This might provide a better schedule for working adults who want to upgrade their skill sets or transition to an entirely new field. Program lengths vary and depend on student availability.

An increasing number of students and working adults are electing to enroll in vocational or trade schools because they can receive a solid education quickly while also preparing for employment immediately after graduation.

“We appreciate your input and look forward to welcoming students to this new school in fall 2025,” Bellanti said.

If you’d like to help name the new technical college, you can do so by visiting this link https://bit.ly/plantcitytechnical.