Kappa Kappa Music Bingo

The Kappa Kappa Chapter of Kappa Delta Phi, Kids Depend on People, will be hosting a music bingo fundraiser. All proceeds will go to local children and family charities. The event will take place at Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co., located at 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico, on Thursday, July 24. Tickets cost $20 and will go on sale at 6:30 p.m., with bingo starting at 7 p.m. There will also be raffle prizes available to win. Come early to get your favorite table; there are no reservations.

St. Stephen’s Women’s Ministry: Bullfrog Creek Bingo

The Community for Women of St. Stephen Catholic Church is a diverse group that gathers for fellowship, fun, and service. Its mission is to support the priests and parishioners of St. Stephen through social and spiritual events that foster community and connection.

The group is hosting a music bingo fundraiser on Wednesday, July 10, at 7 p.m. at Bullfrog Creek Brewery, located at 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. Come early to grab a table and enjoy an evening of fun, music, and—if you’re lucky—prizes!