GTE Financial, one of Florida’s largest credit unions, announced today the promotion of Laurie Newman to assistant vice president of general accounting. The promotion reflects Newman’s 18 years of exemplary service, leadership and innovation within the organization, which serves more than 230,000 members across Tampa Bay.

Newman joined GTE Financial in 2007 as an accounting supervisor and quickly rose through the ranks, serving as accounting manager and, most recently, as senior accounting manager since 2021. Known for her integrity and operational excellence, Newman has helped strengthen the credit union’s financial foundation while inspiring those around her.

In her new role, Newman will continue to oversee the account reconciliation and accounts payable teams, with responsibilities spanning A/P functions, daily settlements, general ledger accounts, monthly accruals, payroll entries and daily cash management.

Newman has been instrumental in modernizing financial operations at GTE. She led the successful implementation of a comprehensive A/P workflow system in 2015 and played a vital role in the organization’s general ledger conversion in 2012. Most recently, she helped launch an account reconciliation workflow platform that houses all approved reconciliations electronically, enhancing accuracy, transparency and compliance.

“This promotion is a reflection of Laurie’s unwavering commitment to operational excellence and our culture of growing talent from within,” said Rolfe Thompson, vice president of finance and controller at GTE Financial. “Her deep institutional knowledge and collaborative leadership style have made a lasting impact on our team and the members we serve.”

About GTE Financial:

GTE Financial is a not-for-profit financial cooperative located throughout West Central Florida with $2.9 billion in assets and 24 Community Financial Centers. Chartered in 1935, GTE Financial is the official credit union of the Tampa Bay Lightning and is locally owned and operated in the Tampa Bay area, serving more than 230,000 individuals and businesses. For more information on GTE Financial, visit www.gtefinancial.org.