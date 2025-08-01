For Michael Brand and Abi Merkle, it was never about the money or winning — Honorary Mayor of East Hillsborough County was about the charities they could support.

Brand won, raising around $64,000 for his three charities: Hope for Her, ECHO and Boys and Girls With Confidence. His original goal was $50,000, which he surpassed with the help of the community.

“It was pretty exciting,” he said. “I was surprised.”

Brand, who is the owner of 55 Rides, hosted several community fundraisers, including a bourbon tasting and softball tournament. He said the charities were also excited to see his efforts bring in almost 30 percent more than they were expecting.

“My first reaction was just excitement for the charities because I know they could use the extra money,” he said.

And while Merkle didn’t take home the sash, she still raised nearly $58,000. The money was divided up between We Are The Essentials, the Impact Program and the Angel Foundation FL.

“I’m so proud of what we were able to accomplish together as a community,” said Merkle. “This race wasn’t about politics — it was about purpose and bringing more awareness to just some of the nonprofits in our area.”

Owner of AM Designs & Services, Merkle held a clay shoot and second chance prom to drum up financial support in the race. She said the effort made a difference in the community, providing hope for the people who need it. At the end of the competition, both candidates hand-delivered checks to their charities, providing financial support and recognition for the work they are doing.

Brand said the charities were “ecstatic” to see the extra money, especially during the summer when financial support is usually down.

“It just really comes at a good time for them,” he said. “So, they were all very, very happy about it. There were some tears.”

Throughout the effort, both candidates attended some of each other’s events, wanting to support the main goal of the race of supporting local charities. Now that he has won, Brand won’t get to run for honorary mayor again, but Merkle can make another run in future races.

“We want to congratulate our honorary mayor’s race and the community for so graciously stepping up and making the whole community the real winner in this phenomenal race,” Kathy Vircik of the Valrico/FishHawk Chamber of Commerce said.