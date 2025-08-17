The 17th annual Camp Bayou Back to School – Back to Nature event will be held this year on Saturday, August 9, from 9 a.m.-12 Noon. As always, the event is free. Stop by a table to learn something new about nature and receive a free school supply item, while supplies last. A free raffle for all children will offer larger prizes, such as backpacks, lunch packs and more.

Other organizations that are participating this year include: Paleo Preserve Fossil Museum, Alafia River State Park, Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful, Hillsborough County Conservation & Environmental Lands Management and The Florida Aquarium.

Camp Bayou continues to offer day paddle trips on the first and third Saturdays of each month at 9 a.m. The tour is $25 if you need to use one of its canoes or kayaks, or $5 if you bring your own. Registration required; call 813-641-8545.

Save the date: The camp’s Fall Fright Fest will be held on Saturday, October 4, from 5-9 p.m. The first walks, beginning at 6 p.m., will be for the young ones; they’ll be learning about native nocturnal wildlife. The 7 p.m. and later walks will have stories about past misadventures at Camp Bayou and the spirits who can’t rest. Then, join in by the campfire for s’mores. A donation of $5 per person is requested to help cover the cost of supplies. Registration will start in September.

For those who are interested in helping with registered groups, Camp Bayou is looking for enthusiastic volunteers who love the outdoors and want to pass along that passion to others through hands-on activities, walks and canoe tours, as well as help with maintenance and exhibits. Contact Becki at 813-641-8545 or fill out the form at www.campbayou.org. The camp is mainly looking for folks to help teach K-6 school groups, but there are other opportunities as well.

Camp Bayou Outdoor Learning Center is neither a campground nor a summer camp. It was an RV park before the county’s ELAP program purchased the land, but it is now open to the general public for day use only. Through volunteers, donations, supporters and grants, the managing nonprofit, Bayou Outdoor Learning and Discovery Inc. (B.O.L.D.), offers preregistered programs to schools, youth groups, adult groups and families.

The center is open from Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. for passive recreational pursuits, such as wildlife watching, nature photography and trail walks. General admission is still free.

Camp Bayou Outdoor Learning Center is a public-private partnership between B.O.L.D. and Hillsborough County Conservation & Environmental Lands Management. Camp Bayou is located 3 miles south of State Road 674 at the end of 24th St. SE in Ruskin. Check out the Camp Bayou Facebook page, and for more information, visit www.campbayou.org or call 813-641-8545.