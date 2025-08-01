By Alisa Gershman

Many businesses in FishHawk are loved by the community and have become staples for many to frequently visit. One of these is Code Wiz, nestled in Park Square. The business began with Reggie and April Moore, who gained inspiration from their son, whose passion was in coding and games. They began brainstorming for places where he could go to learn more about this activity but fell short after realizing there weren’t many options available. So, they decided to come up with their own, and thus Code Wiz was born.

Reggie explained that the mission behind the business is to “empower the next generation of thinkers, creators and innovators through fun and engaging STEM education.” He wants kids to have a fun place to grow and develop their interests/talents in the science world.

Reggie and April want all kids to feel good about coding and know their support in their journey. Also, by “investing in children’s education and creativity today, [they’re] helping shape a brighter, more innovative community tomorrow,” he said.

Within the programs that Code Wiz provides, children ages 5-15 can learn to contextualize, orient, develop, evaluate and synthesize their skills in the coding world. This is done on programs such as Python, JavaScript and Scratch, while also exploring games like Minecraft and Roblox.

Code Wiz provides events such as “after-school programs, summer camps, homeschool enrichment classes and even birthday parties — all centered around making STEM exciting and accessible for every child, no matter their background or experience level,” said Reggie.

The overall goal is to “develop problem-solving, logical thinking, teamwork, creativity and perseverance” for all kids within the Code Wiz family, he said. Not only does it focus on the tech side, but it also makes sure kids are comfortable in all aspects of their lives, which is Code Wiz’s key mission in the end.

This locally owned business inspires many families and children throughout FishHawk to explore their coding journey through a safe space. It offers the first class for free for prospective community members and has a variety of different classes to choose from.

More information can be found on its website at https://thecodewiz.com/fishhawk-fl/.