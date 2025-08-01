By Emma Snider

Shelley Croft is a local private investigator and an active member of the nonprofit group We Are The Essentials. In both of her roles, Croft carries out many types of cases. Some of these cases include criminal defense and domestic surveillance in her private practice, and missing persons cases as a member of We Are The Essentials.

We Are The Essentials is a Florida-based nonprofit group founded in 2021. It is made up of former military members and law enforcement officers who now work as search and recovery investigators to find missing persons all over the United States. Even with such an intense need for its work, as a nonprofit, We Are The Essentials’ resources are limited.

“We always say, ‘Help us help the next family.’ That’s just kind of our motto,” said Croft. “Because we are a new nonprofit, we don’t have any government funding. A lot of the financial aspects of what we do has come out of our pockets.”

For a requested case with We Are The Essentials, it will typically do an intake session with a family member of the missing person. This is useful for gaining background information about the individual, such as where and why they may have gone missing.

As a private investigator at the Prison Break Investigations agency, Croft has serviced Florida for 12 years. She started her practice after being asked to come work for her good friend, Billy Lane, who is currently another member of We Are The Essentials. She interned at his agency for two years and has been a licensed private investigator ever since.

To find more information regarding Shelley Croft, or inquire about her cases, visit www.prisonbreakinvestigations.com or call her at 863-738-3201. Prison Break Investigations can also be found on Facebook.

To get more information regarding current missing persons cases being pursued, request a case, contact or donate to We Are The Essentials, visit www.wearetheessentials.com, go to its Facebook page at ‘We Are The Essentials’ or contact Croft. On We Are The Essentials’ Facebook posts, many members’ numbers are available to be used to contact them directly.