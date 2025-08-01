Registration for Active Life Games began on July 10. The event is organized by Hillsborough County Parks & Recreation to help promote physical and mental fitness through an Olympics-style competition for athletes ages 50 and older.

“Get ready to play, laugh and connect at the 44th annual Active Life Games, hosted by Hillsborough County Parks & Recreation, in partnership with City of Tampa Parks & Recreation and Friends of the County Parks,” said Mikah Collins, community relations coordinator for Hillsborough County Parks & Recreation.

The event, which began in the 1980s, has hundreds of participants each year and offers a variety of contests for all skill and fitness levels. The 2025 Active Life Games will be held from Monday, September 29, through Friday, October 10, with events including track and field, shuffleboard, pickleball, billiards and horseshoes. Individual competitions are held over two weeks at a variety of locations throughout Hillsborough County.

“These Olympic-style games aren’t just about medals — they’re about memories,” said Colins. “From pickleball to lawn bowling, it’s all about fun, friendly competition and the joy of staying active together. Whether you’re returning to catch up with old friends or diving in for the first time, everyone 50 and better is welcome.”

Registration continues through Friday, September 12. The cost is $25 for one event or $35 for unlimited events. There is an additional $35 charge for those participating in the golf competition, which includes a cart.

“Starting Sept. 29, the games span over two weeks, across 10 locations, featuring 14 exciting sports and plenty of opportunities to cheer each other on,” said Collins. “Plus, top performers in each age group may qualify for the Florida State Senior Games.”

Registration forms and a complete schedule of events can be found at https://hcfl.gov/activelife.

The opening ceremonies will begin at 10 a.m. on September 29 at Barksdale Senior Center, located at 1801 N. Lincoln Ave. in Tampa. The closing ceremonies are at 11 a.m. on October 10 at the Victor Crist Community Center, located at 14013 N. 22nd St. in Tampa.

“Join the fun, bring your friends and be part of something special,” said Collins. “Visit hcfl.gov/activelife for all the details on how to sign up, view the schedule and get in the game.”