Tampa’s resilience took center stage at the historic Tampa Theatre as Tampa Mayor Jane Castor joined community leaders for the premiere of HUNKS vs. Hurricanes — a short documentary celebrating everyday heroes who stepped up during last year’s back-to-back storms.

The film includes interviews with Castor and meteorologist Denis Philps and spotlights the quick, courageous response by College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving, whose crews worked around the clock to remove storm debris and support neighbors — often while dealing with their own personal storm damage.

“We were spared so many times in the past, but this, Helene and Milton, got everyone’s attention,” Castor said in the documentary. “To see everyone come together to do whatever it took to get our city back up and running — I think that was amazing.”

HUNKS vs. Hurricanes was co-produced by Emmy-nominated Brick Creative, Outbound.com and College HUNKS co-founder Nick Friedman. The documentary highlights Tampa’s resilience and will air as a donation on Tampa Bay Community Network (TBCN), a nonprofit focused on video production training and workforce development.

Anyone can tune in and find the film on YouTube at ‘HUNKS vs The Hurricanes – Documentary Film.’

“We wanted to capture the spirit of service and sacrifice we witnessed,” said Friedman. “This wasn’t just about our crews — it was about our city pulling together when it mattered most. I hope this film inspires others to do the same in the face of adversity.”

Among those featured in the film is College HUNKS employee Mario Martinez, who lost his entire home in the floodwaters but never stopped showing up to help others.

“I had nothing left, but I knew my neighbors needed me,” said Martinez. “Helping them helped me heal. That’s what being part of this community and this company is all about.”

Founded 20 years ago by two college friends, College HUNKS has grown into a national brand with over 200 locally owned franchises. Built on a mission to ‘move the world,’ the company blends professional moving and junk removal with a strong commitment to giving back — donating over 5 million meals to U.S. Hunger, helping victims of domestic violence move and recycling or donating up to 70 percent of items to charities like Goodwill and Habitat for Humanity.

With hurricane season once again approaching, Friedman said HUNKS vs. Hurricanes is more than a film — it’s a reminder.

“Prepare. Stay connected. And never underestimate the power of community stepping up,” Friedman added.

For more information, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com.