Daisy Vega founded the Freedom to Walk Foundation, a national nonprofit organization, in January of 2013. For the past 44 years, she has been experiencing multiple sclerosis. Additionally, she experienced foot drop in 2012. After two and a half years of wearing an electrical stimulation device for foot drop, she walked out of her device and no longer needed it to walk.

“Foot Drop is a weakness or paralysis of the muscles involved in lifting the front part of the foot necessary to walk,” Vega said. “It causes a person to drag the foot and toes or engage in a high-stepping walk called steppage gait. The Bioness L300 Go device, when worn on the calf, sends electric impulses to the affected foot causing the foot and leg to lift and follow through with a natural, unimpaired gait.”

Most insurance companies deny coverage for this device. With an out-of-pocket cost of up to $5,500, the cost is prohibitive for many who see the Bioness L300 Go device as an invaluable opportunity to improve their quality of life.

“Our mission is to assist patients and their families by providing financial assistance for the purchase of WalkAide or Bioness devices for children and adults experiencing foot drop,” Vega said. “We aim to help individuals regain their independence and mobility by providing them with the necessary technology to walk again.”

The Freedom to Walk Foundation has educated thousands about foot drop and the electrical stimulation devices that can help them Walk. The foundation has assisted hundreds of families in raising funds for their own devices. The foundation has also held 26 in-person events to raise funds for the $5,500 devices.

“Freedom to Walk Foundation is committed to a life of walking for individuals with foot drop, regardless of their disability,” Vega said. ‘Every dollar donated equals a step towards helping someone to place their footing in the world.”

To help raise funds, the foundation is hosting a comedy show with dinner and dancing fundraiser on Saturday, October 4, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Riverview from 6-11 p.m. Tickets are $75.

“It’s going to be a spectacular night at the newly renovated Hilton Garden Inn,” Vega said. “It’s an evening of fine dining, testimonial speaker, three comedians, dancing, silent auction, raffles and a cash bar. Our goal is to host a successful event that brings businesses and the community together for an evening of education, giving and fun.”

If you would like to learn more about the Freedom to Walk Foundation or to attend its upcoming fundraiser in October, you can visit its website at www.freedomtowalkfoundation.org.