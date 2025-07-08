As Apollo Beach continues to grow, Hillsborough County is studying ways to improve safety and mobility along Apollo Beach Boulevard, one of the area’s busiest and most heavily used corridors. The effort aims to make the road safer for all users, including drivers, pedestrians, cyclists and golf cart traffic.

The Apollo Beach Boulevard Traffic Safety Study is focused on several proposed changes. These include filling in sidewalk gaps, adding safer mid-block pedestrian crossings and converting one vehicle travel lane in each direction for use by bicycles or shared bicycle/golf cart traffic. The study will also evaluate the potential addition of dedicated left-turn lanes at the Fairway Boulevard and Manila Palm Way intersection, an area where residents have raised concerns about traffic delays and turning safety.

The study is focused on several proposed changes. These include filling in sidewalk gaps, adding safer mid-block pedestrian crossings and converting one vehicle travel lane in each direction for use by bicycles or shared bicycle/golf cart traffic. The study will also evaluate the potential addition of dedicated left-turn lanes at the Fairway Boulevard and Manila Palm Way intersection, an area where residents have raised concerns about traffic delays and turning safety.

However, the proposed lane reconfiguration has drawn strong opposition from many residents. Dozens of public comments submitted through the county’s engagement portal objected to the idea of removing vehicle lanes to accommodate golf carts or bicycles. Residents argued that Apollo Beach is not a golf cart community and that the vast majority of road users are in cars. Many expressed concern that reducing lanes would only worsen existing congestion and create more aggressive driving conditions.

A second recurring concern was the deteriorating condition of the roadway itself. Several commenters noted that potholes, storm damage and inadequate resurfacing have made the road unsafe and unpleasant to drive. Many called for basic maintenance, especially full repaving, to be prioritized before any lane redesign or structural changes are considered.

Traffic congestion was also a major theme. Residents cited difficulty accessing the boulevard from side streets and voiced support for improved turn lanes and intersection safety. Some called for roundabouts or curb enhancements, while others urged the county to better enforce traffic laws to improve driver behavior.

The project is currently in the early planning phase, with $150,000 budgeted for development work. No additional funding has yet been allocated for design, land acquisition or construction, and the overall project timeline remains to be determined.

Residents with questions can contact Public Works at pwcustomerresolution@hcfl.gov or call 813-635-5400. Feedback collected during the engagement period will help determine the next steps.