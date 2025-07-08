By Gabe Themar

Spoto High School graduate Scenario Faryoo produced US Billboard and RIAA certified Gold music all before graduating in May. Faryoo, who produces under the name ‘ScenarioGotDaBassKnockin,’ collaborated with hip-hop artist Bossman Dlow on his song “Muscle Up,” which was featured on his mixtape, Mr Beat the Road, released on March 15, 2024. The album peaked at number 20 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart and number seven on the U.S. Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Billboard chart. On November 26, 2024, Faryoo’s production was awarded Gold Certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for selling over 500,000 copies.

Faryoo has been producing music since he was in seventh grade.

“It all started with me beating on my desk with some pencils,” Faryoo said. “My friend said it was pretty good, and she thought I should start doing it for real.”

So, Faryoo downloaded a beat-making app and began experimenting, learning and perfecting his craft. In November 2023, he began working with popular Tampa artist 1way4xx, and on February 9, 2024, 1way4xx dropped the song “Run Frm Me” in his album The Reaper Bible, the first song Faryoo professionally produced. Since then, Faryoo’s ability and notoriety have grown, and he has worked with several big names, including Central Cee, French Montanna and VonOff1700. Faryoo made the Billboard again on February 25, when Hurricane Wisdom’s album, Perfect Storm, debuted at number 126 on the Billboard 200 chart and number 50 on the R&B chart. Faryoo produced two songs on the work.

He has not let his music success get in the way of his school life, though. At Spoto, Faryoo was a member of the National Honor Society, Senior Council, and graduated with a 3.7 GPA. Faryoo was also a two-sport athlete, playing varsity football as a quarterback and wide receiver as well as competing in track and field in the 400-meter dash, the 400-meter relay and the long jump.

With all the business that came with his senior year of high school, Faryoo had a powerful message to the artists he was working with.

“I said sorry, but I have to take a few months off of music,” Faryoo recounted. “I have to make sure the last 12 years of my life weren’t a waste.”

Faryoo’s most recent work has been released by 1way4xx, who used Faryoo’s beats on three songs in his album Captain6er which came out on June 6.