The Apollo Beach Woman’s Club (ABWC) is excited to resume activities in September, continuing a proud tradition of service and sisterhood since 1959. The first event of the season will be a luncheon on Wednesday, September 10, featuring Shannon Behnken, a well-known consumer investigative reporter, as the guest speaker. The luncheon will be held from 12 Noon-2 p.m. at the Ruskin Moose Lodge 813, located at 1212 E. Shell Point Rd. in Ruskin. Attendees will enjoy a buffet-style meal with meat and vegetarian options, a salad bar, desserts and beverages for $22. Reservations and payments must be made by the Wednesday before the event by contacting Diana Gross at 917-833-8328.

ABWC will continue its mission to support local schools and families in need. The club provides clothing, gift cards and holiday presents to elementary students and contributes to various charitable causes. For example, in February, the club donated essential items to the Mary & Martha House; in March, it contributed nearly 1,600 food items to the Backpacks on a Mission food drive; and in June, it donated 15 packs of mulch to Apollo Beach Recreation Park to beautify the place.

Education remains a cornerstone of ABWC’s mission. In May, the club awarded $18,000 in scholarships to 12 students from East Bay, Lennard and Tampa Bay Technical high schools.

In addition to its philanthropic efforts, ABWC offers enrichment activities through its book club, culture club, garden club and craft club. Upcoming fundraising events include a ‘bakeless bake sale’ (November and December 2025), a cruise to Mexico (Monday through Saturday, November 3-8, 2025), a Variety Show (Saturday, December 13, 2025, 4-7 p.m.), Music of the Motown Era (March 28, 2026, 4-7 p.m.) and a Myrtle Beach Coastal Show bus trip (April 13-18, 2026).

For more information about the ABWC and the many activities, visit www.apollobeachwomansclub.com. And if you want to join the club, new members are welcome. Annual dues are $50. Contact Ann Robbins at 770-519-0458.