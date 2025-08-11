North Star Consulting Offers Career Consulting For Students

North Star Consulting offers private, one-on-one college and career consulting for students and adults. Founder Christina Sanchez Bonner, M.Ed., who has more than 15 years of experience in this field, created this company to serve the needs of individuals searching for personalized support in college and/or career planning.

Services include academic advising, college admissions, funding education, resume writing, cover letters, interview preparation and career consulting. North Star Consulting provides a nonjudgemental approach to assist its clients in finding the ideal path so they can reach their goals successfully.

Follow your true north and reach for the stars. Call North Star Consulting today to schedule a consultation at 813-315-5214. Its office is located at 1721 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. Visit its website at www.northstarconsultings.com.

Meister Law Group LLC

Meister Law Group LLC offers expertise in all aspects of family law, with emphasis on adoption law and dependency cases throughout Florida’s Southshore area and beyond. For all of your family needs, including, but not limited to, expert adoption and advocacy services, Meister Law Group is here for you. Meister Law Group advocates for your family, whatever that dynamic may look like. There is no situation too complex for it. Meister Law Group is faith-based and operates with unmatched integrity.

It is located at 13131 Kings Lake Dr., Ste. 103, in Gibsonton, and it looks forward to guiding your family through growth and change. For more information, visit its website at www.meisterlawgroup.com.

Marlin James Partners With Lennox To Provide A New HVAC To Homeowners In Need

Nominations for Feel The Love 2025 are now open. Marlin James is once again partnering with Lennox to provide a new HVAC system to someone in need. Last year, five local residents/families were awarded new units through this partnership. Nationally, Lennox dealers installed more than 2,700 high-efficiency HVAC systems in 2024.

To nominate a deserving homeowner, please visit www.feelthelove.com and put ‘Marlin James Air’ in the box that asks for local dealers. The deadline for submission is Sunday, August 31. Units will be installed in early October.

For additional questions, email carlena@marlinjames.com.

Alaska Travel Seminar

Cruise Planners is hosting an Alaskan Travel seminar on Thursday, August 21, from 10 a.m.-12 Noon in the Ripple Room at Kings Point Clubhouse, located at 1900 Clubhouse Dr. in Sun City Center. Whether you’re dreaming of towering glaciers, breaching whales, bald eagles or snowcapped mountain ranges, this seminar is your chance to explore the many ways to experience Alaska — one of the most breathtaking bucket-listed destinations in the world.

From cruising the Inside Passage to riding the Alaska Railroad through Denali National Park, it’ll walk you through everything you need to know to plan the perfect journey. Discover the unique difference between Alaska cruises and land tours, get expert insights on the best time to go and learn about unforgettable excursions, like dog sledding, flightseeing, wildlife viewing and more. Whether you’re a first-time cruiser or a seasoned traveler, this seminar will help you turn your Alaska dreams into a reality.

Lucky Lauren Charters

Captain Carl Snodgrass of Lucky Lauren Charters believes that he has the best office ever, and he is inviting you to join him out on the beautiful waters of Tampa Bay. Everything is provided for you to enjoy a fantastic day of fishing out on the water, just bring whatever you would like to eat and drink — a cooler is even provided for you. Any legal-to-keep and good-to-eat fish will be cleaned for you to take home and eat.

Visit its website at www.fishingchartersruskin.com for more information and to book your fishing charter.

CMIT Solutions Opens In Brandon

CMIT Solutions is a leading provider of enterprise level IT and cybersecurity services for small and medium-sized businesses, and it proudly announces the opening of CMIT Solutions of Brandon-Lakeland, operated by longtime IT and cybersecurity expert Michael Worlund. CMIT Solutions offers network and endpoint security, cloud service, IT-managed services, security training and more. It helps to transform technology into a strategic advantage, ensuring every IT challenge has a solution that enhances your business operations.

To find out more, call 656-220-2180 or visit its website at https://cmitsolutions.com/brandon-lakeland-fl-1222/.