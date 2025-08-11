Florida Virtual School Offers Driver Education Course That Meets New State Law Requirements

For more than 20 years, Florida Virtual School (FLVS) has been a trusted leader in online driver education, equipping Florida students with the skills they need to drive safely. Now, as a new state law takes effect on Friday, August 1 (previously July 1), requiring that anyone under 18 years old complete a Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV)-approved driver education course, FLVS is uniquely positioned to help students meet the mandate with its time-tested, flexible program taught by certified teachers. Previously, the law only required anyone under the age of 18 to complete a Traffic Law and Substance Abuse Education (TLSAE) course.

“We understand that high school students and families are balancing multiple priorities, and adding a Driver Education course to their plans shouldn’t be a challenge,” said Robin Winder, Florida Virtual School chief academic officer. “That’s why our fully online course offers the flexibility and accessibility students need to meet this requirement seamlessly.”

To learn more about the FLVS Driver Education course, visit the FLVS website at www.flvs.net.

Law School Professor Honored With Award

Cooley Law School professor Joseline Jean-Louis Hardrick has been selected as the recipient of the Florida Bar’s 2025 Law Faculty/Administration Professionalism Award. The annual award recognizes a member of Florida law school faculty or administration who, through teaching, scholarship and mentorship, instills and exemplifies the highest standards of professionalism in the legal field.

“Professor Hardrick is more than an educator — she’s a champion for equity, inclusion and the professional development of future attorneys,” said Cooley Law School President and Dean James McGrath. “Her impact inside the classroom and throughout the legal community reflects the values this award was designed to celebrate.”

Southshore Women’s Connection Luncheon

All women are invited to a Ladies’ Luncheon on Tuesday, September 9, at the fellowship hall of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, located at 1239 W. Del Webb in Sun City Center. Doors will open at 11 a.m.; the program runs from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ‘Let’s Start the New Season with Self-care’ is the theme hosted by the SouthShore Women’s Connection. The featured speaker will be Dr. Jenna Kazil, general surgeon at HCA Florida South Shore Hospital; she will discuss breast cancer awareness, a subject all women care about. The guest speaker, Kelly Stigliano, will share her story, ‘The Way to Avoid Prison.’ Guests will enjoy a delicious lunch prepared by a local caterer for only $22 (including a full salad bar and dessert).

Reservations and payments are required by Friday, September 5. Please call or text Nancy to make your reservation at 813-454-5509 or email her at mndecker1971@yahoo.com.

Alaska Travel Seminar

Cruise Planners is hosting an Alaskan Travel seminar on Thursday, August 21, from 10 a.m.-12 Noon in the Ripple Room at Kings Point Clubhouse, located at 1900 Clubhouse Dr. in Sun City Center. Whether you’re dreaming of towering glaciers, breaching whales, bald eagles or snowcapped mountain ranges, this seminar is your chance to explore the many ways to experience Alaska — one of the most breathtaking bucket-listed destinations in the world.

From cruising the Inside Passage to riding the Alaska Railroad through Denali National Park, it’ll walk you through everything you need to know to plan the perfect journey. Discover the unique difference between Alaska cruises and land tours, get expert insights on the best time to go and learn about unforgettable excursions, like dog sledding, flightseeing, wildlife viewing and more. Whether you’re a first-time cruiser or a seasoned traveler, this seminar will help you turn your Alaska dreams into a reality.

Seeds Of Hope Bingo

The Bloomingdale Neighborhood Association is hosting a music bingo fundraiser to benefit Seeds of Hope on Tuesday, August 19, at Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co., located at 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. Cards will go on sale at 6:30 p.m. and cost $20, with bingo starting at 7 p.m. Come early to get a table and bring donations for the food bank. Along with bingo, there will be awesome raffle prizes, a 50/50 drawing and much more.

Beth Israel Hosting New And Prospective Congregant Luncheon

On Sunday, August 24, from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Beth Israel will sponsor a new and prospective congregant luncheon at its location.

Rabbi Phil Cohen, Ph.D., and the board of directors will welcome and recognize both new and prospective congregants to Beth Israel and provide an opportunity to learn about what Beth Israel has to offer: Shabbat, festival and holiday services, Jewish learning, social programming and more in a warm and welcoming congregation.

This is an open invitation to anyone considering becoming a Beth Israel congregant. Please RSVP by Sunday, August 10, to either Joanne Sudman at jsudman@tampabay.rr.com or Al Rittberg at albepalm@tampabay.rr.com.

Beth Israel is located at 1115 E. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center.

Free Legacy Planning Seminar

Do you want to build a legacy but struggle to know how? ECHO is hosting a free legacy planning seminar on Tuesday, August 19, starting at 6:30 p.m. at its location, 10509 Riverview Dr. in Riverview. Join a stellar panel of planners and lawyers as they answer all questions related to wills, trusts, donor-advised funds and tax incentives related to charitable giving.

A complimentary dinner and a tour of the amazing work of ECHO are also included. Space is limited; please call 813-685-0935, ext. 8010, to reserve your space.

Girl Scout Recruitment Invitation

The Fossil Valley Service Unit of Girl Scouts of West Central Florida invites families with girls in grades K-12 to join the Girl Scout movement at a special recruitment event on Sunday, August 24, from 1-3 p.m. at Camp Dorothy Thomas, located at 16119 Boyette Rd. in Riverview.

This event is open to the public and offers an exciting opportunity for girls to discover what Girl Scouts are all about — building confidence, leadership skills, friendships and a lifelong love of learning through fun, hands-on experiences.

The Fossil Valley Service Unit is also calling on local adults to step up as volunteers. Whether you’re a parent, grandparent or community member, becoming a Girl Scout troop leader or co-leader is a rewarding way to give back, support girls and even start a new troop. No prior experience is needed — free training, flexible scheduling and ongoing support are provided. A minimum of two adult leaders is required to launch a new troop.

Beth Israel Thanks Community Foundation Tampa Bay for Donation

Beth Israel, the Jewish Congregation of Sun City Center, has extended its heartfelt thanks for the generous donation of $18,500 that Community Foundation Tampa Bay provided to help the synagogue recover from the damage its building sustained from Hurricane Milton.

“Thank you so much for all that you and the Community Foundation Tampa Bay do,” Ricki Bauman, president of Beth Israel, wrote to Jesse Coraggio, Ph.D., senior vice president of community impact for the foundation. “Your grant has literally gotten us out of debt with this recovery and leaves the building and its systems in far better condition than when it was built in 1988,” Bauman noted.

With the $18,500 from the Community Foundation Tampa Bay and an additional $22,500 received from other organizations, nearly the entire expense for the repairs have been covered, Bauman said.

Herzing University Launches Online Bachelor Of Social Work Program

Herzing University, an accredited, private nonprofit institution with 12 campuses nationwide and a robust online division, has launched a fully online Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) program. Now open for enrollment, the program equips students with culturally informed knowledge, skills and values to address complex social issues and advocate for social justice in diverse communities. The program has achieved Pre-Candidacy for Accreditation by the Council on Social Work Education’s (CSWE) Commission on Accreditation, an important milestone that reflects Herzing’s commitment to academic quality and professional preparation in the field of social work.

To learn more about Herzing and its accreditation and approvals, visit www.herzing.edu.