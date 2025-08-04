Florida Virtual School Offers Driver Education Course That Meets New State Law Requirements

For more than 20 years, Florida Virtual School (FLVS) has been a trusted leader in online driver education, equipping Florida students with the skills they need to drive safely. Now, as a new state law takes effect on Friday, August 1 (previously July 1), requiring that anyone under 18 years old complete a Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV)-approved driver education course, FLVS is uniquely positioned to help students meet the mandate with its time-tested, flexible program taught by certified teachers. Previously, the law only required anyone under the age of 18 to complete a Traffic Law and Substance Abuse Education (TLSAE) course.

“We understand that high school students and families are balancing multiple priorities, and adding a Driver Education course to their plans shouldn’t be a challenge,” said Robin Winder, Florida Virtual School chief academic officer. “That’s why our fully online course offers the flexibility and accessibility students need to meet this requirement seamlessly.”

To learn more about the FLVS Driver Education course, visit the FLVS website at www.flvs.net.

Law School Professor Honored With Award

Cooley Law School professor Joseline Jean-Louis Hardrick has been selected as the recipient of the Florida Bar’s 2025 Law Faculty/Administration Professionalism Award. The annual award recognizes a member of Florida law school faculty or administration who, through teaching, scholarship and mentorship, instills and exemplifies the highest standards of professionalism in the legal field.

“Professor Hardrick is more than an educator — she’s a champion for equity, inclusion and the professional development of future attorneys,” said Cooley Law School President and Dean James McGrath. “Her impact inside the classroom and throughout the legal community reflects the values this award was designed to celebrate.”

Back-to-school Supplies Drive

The Valrico/FishHawk Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 2025 Back to School Teacher Appreciation Luncheon on Tuesday, August 5, and is looking for donations. You can help the chamber treat some of the area’s newest teachers with items that will help them in the upcoming school year. Contact bts@valricofishhawk.org for more information on how you can help with sponsorships and donations.

Blood Drive

Did you know that 38 percent of the population is eligible to donate blood but fewer than 10 percent actually do? Every day, many Americans depend on blood donations from generous volunteer donors for critical components of their medical care. Creekside Church of Christ, located at 3949 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico, is hosting a blood drive in partnership with OneBlood on Wednesday, August 20, from 5:30-9 p.m. It’s easy to rationalize that someone else will fill the need, but more than 41,000 blood donations are needed every day; each and every donation helps ensure that when someone in our community needs blood in an emergency, we will have some to give them.

Alaska Travel Seminar

Cruise Planners is hosting an Alaskan Travel seminar on Thursday, August 21, from 10 a.m.-12 Noon in the Ripple Room at Kings Point Clubhouse, located at 1900 Clubhouse Dr. in Sun City Center. Whether you’re dreaming of towering glaciers, breaching whales, bald eagles or snowcapped mountain ranges, this seminar is your chance to explore the many ways to experience Alaska — one of the most breathtaking bucket-listed destinations in the world.

From cruising the Inside Passage to riding the Alaska Railroad through Denali National Park, it’ll walk you through everything you need to know to plan the perfect journey. Discover the unique difference between Alaska cruises and land tours, get expert insights on the best time to go and learn about unforgettable excursions, like dog sledding, flightseeing, wildlife viewing and more. Whether you’re a first-time cruiser or a seasoned traveler, this seminar will help you turn your Alaska dreams into a reality.

Seeds Of Hope Bingo

The Bloomingdale Neighborhood Association is hosting a music bingo fundraiser to benefit Seeds of Hope on Tuesday, August 19, at Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co., located at 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. Cards will go on sale at 6:30 p.m. and cost $20, with bingo starting at 7 p.m. Come early to get a table and bring donations for the food bank. Along with bingo, there will be awesome raffle prizes, a 50/50 drawing and much more.

Free Legacy Planning Seminar

Do you want to build a legacy but struggle to know how? ECHO is hosting a free legacy planning seminar on Tuesday, August 19, starting at 6:30 p.m. at its location, 10509 Riverview Dr. in Riverview. Join a stellar panel of planners and lawyers as they answer all questions related to wills, trusts, donor-advised funds and tax incentives related to charitable giving.

A complimentary dinner and a tour of the amazing work of ECHO are also included. Space is limited; please call 813-685-0935, ext. 8010, to reserve your space.