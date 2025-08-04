A local nonprofit is shaking things up — literally and figuratively — with an innovative health event aimed at empowering the community to fight diabetes and obesity through knowledge and lifestyle change.

On Sunday, August 24, at 6:30 p.m., the Brandon Caribbean American Cultural Association (BCACA) will host ‘Cocktails & Conversation: Health & Wellness Edition’ at 117 W. Windhorst Rd. in Brandon. The evening features an inspiring talk by Dr. Jawan Ayer, a board-certified physician in internal medicine, oncology and obesity medicine.

Attendees will enjoy cocktails while hearing practical, science-backed advice on preventing and managing diabetes and obesity — two health conditions that disproportionately affect underserved communities. Dr. Ayer will share transformative insights into how small, sustainable lifestyle choices can lead to long-term wellness.

“BCACA is committed to uplifting our community — one conversation, one choice, one healthier life at a time,” said Sharon Bentley, one of the event organizers.

With limited seating, guests are encouraged to RSVP early. The event promises an uplifting atmosphere where learning meets lifestyle, all in support of a greater mission.

Since its founding in 2011, BCACA has been a volunteer-driven 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to uplifting the underserved in Brandon and beyond. From supplying school essentials to children in need to supporting homeless families and funding medical research, the group has made community care its cornerstone.

Now, with a newly elected leadership team, BCACA is expanding its reach and impact, using events like this one to engage residents in practical, meaningful change.

To RSVP or learn more, contact Bentley at 813-318-1384.

Whether you’re battling chronic health conditions or simply looking to make healthier choices, BCACA’s message is clear: change your life — one healthy decision at a time.

Visit https://bcaca.org/ for more events and information.