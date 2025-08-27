The search is on for the ultimate love story with the nationwide America’s Favorite Couple contest. The contest is hosted by actor Jeff Goldblum and his wife, Emilie Livingston, and is sponsored by Variety magazine. The winning couple will get $20,000 and have their journey celebrated in a Variety advertorial. Whether you’re newlyweds, lifelong partners, or a dynamic duo with a story that inspires, entertains, or warms hearts, this is your moment to shine!

Local Brandon couple Jim and Bonnie Parr entered the contest and are currently in the second spot for the ‘wildcard’ portion of the contest.

“Our love began at a singles dance,” Bonnie said. “I wasn’t much of a dancer, but Jim asked me to dance, and it just came real easy. We hardly left the dance floor that evening. We danced, talked, laughed and got to know each other.”

The couple is still dancing 28 years later.

“Many people have said they would like to be like us when they are our ages, which are 78 and 81,” Parr said. “Our life centers around our faith, as we thank God for putting us together. We also have a motto: ‘If it’s not fun, we don’t do it.’”

The finals begin on Friday, August 29, and end on Thursday, September 4. Votes will be reset, and public voting will determine which finalist will be the winner of the 2025 A m e r i c a ’ s Favorite Couple contest. The ‘Grand Prize Winning Couple’ will be announced on or around Friday, September 19.

“We would both truly love to win the contest,” Bonnie said. “It would be an honor to be voted ‘America’s Favorite Couple.’ We are thrilled to have gotten this far. Many younger people have given us the compliment that they want to be like us when they retire. That makes us so happy, as we try every day to be an example and stay in the ‘light.’ We love life and cherish every moment of our life together. We are seldom seen apart. We already plan on most of the money going out to help others, through our church and the various ministries we are a part of now.”

If you would like to learn more about America’s Favorite Couple contest, you can visit its website at https://americasfavcouple.org. If you would like to learn more about the Parrs, you can visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/share/p/15jbwmuqLL.