The Cougars have won their district for three straight seasons. They have gone undefeated against district opponents in the last three seasons, winning each matchup by at least three touchdowns in 2024. They are poised to win it again this year.

Durant has won at least eight games and gone to the playoffs in every season since Clayton Varnum took over the program in February 2021. It will have a young team this year, having graduated 25 seniors last year. In the 2024 campaign, it won a playoff game against South Lake 35-17.

Junior transfer Sam Themar will play quarterback. Varnum said that he brings athleticism and running power to the position and has a lively arm. The coach is happy with his decision-making and said that he is really easy to work with, never complains or quits and shows up every day, doing what he’s supposed to do.

Varnum thinks that the team’s major strength will be up front at the line of scrimmage on the offensive and defensive lines. They have two seniors on the offensive line and three on the defensive line. They will have some young talent at those positions as well. Varnum is a defensive-minded coach, having played defensive line and linebacker for Durant. He has done some added work with the D-line.

Senior left guard Landon Collins has played a lot of snaps for the Cougars, starting since his sophomore year. Junior Jontrel Washington will add versatility to the defensive line. Junior Kairee Barnum will bring experience to the defensive backfield. Senior inside linebacker Jeremy Cannon will cover the middle of the field. Senior Ryan Porter will handle all the kicking duties, as well as play receiver and safety. They return two starters on offense and five on defense.

“Our attitude is one of our best strengths,” said Varnum. “These guys don’t really get down; they are very resilient and bounce back well. I can’t wait to watch a new crop of guys get after it.”

The coach thinks his team can improve on their overall consistency, staying on script, not turning the ball over, not having penalties and not putting the team in bad positions.

The Durant team has a great chance of making it to the playoffs for a fifth straight season. They also have a shot of going undefeated in their district for a fourth straight season. They play Bartow in the last game of the regular season, which may have big district ramifications.

“My expectation is always for us to go out and compete,” said Varnum. “When you play us, I hope you go home sore and tired, and you remember that we were there. There’s an expectation now of winning the district title and making the playoffs, so those goals are kind of set in stone. I just want to see these guys take ownership of it and build off of what we have done in the past but also make this year something new for them.”

Schedule:

8/22 vs. Lake Gibson

8/29 @ Plant City

9/5 @ Gaither

9/12 vs. Armwood

9/19 vs. Wharton

9/26 @ Riverview

10/3 @ Newsome

10/10 vs. Bloomingdale

10/17 @ Tampa Tampa Bay Tech

10/24 vs. Bartow







