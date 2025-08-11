The Brandon Parade of Lights (BPoL) is proud to announce Hope for Her and PCAT (Parents and Children Advance Together) Literacy Ministries as the 2025 Charities of Choice. Each charity was randomly selected by the BPoL Committee, which is in partnership with the Valrico/FishHawk Chamber of Commerce and the newly merged Brandon/Riverview Chamber of Commerce. A portion of the proceeds from this year’s parade will be donated to each non-profit organization, continuing the tradition of giving back to the community.

For the second year in a row, the Brandon Parade of Lights brings together families, businesses and community members to celebrate the holiday season. This event doesn’t just light up the streets — it also shines a light on local nonprofits that serve those in need. Last year, the parade donated $3,000 to each of its selected charities, and organizers are aiming to surpass that total in 2025.

“Hope for Her and PCAT are doing incredible work for our community, providing vital resources and support to local families, ” said Melissa Canfield, parade chairperson. “The parade is more than just floats and festivities — it’s about rallying together as a community and making a difference for organizations that touch lives every day.”

The 2025 Brandon Parade of Lights will take place on Saturday, December 13, beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Oakfield Drive in Brandon. Parade-goers can expect dazzling floats, festive music, local performers, local high school marching bands and a joyful celebration for all ages. Proceeds from sponsorships, participant entry fees and VIP grandstand ticket sales will help ensure the parade remains a highlight of the holiday season directly benefiting Hope for Her and PCAT.

For more information about the parade, sponsorship opportunities or how to get involved, visit https://brandonparadeoflights.com/.

The parade begins at South Lakewood Drive and proceeds east on Oakfield Drive, crossing Kings Avenue, to end at Vonderburg Drive. It is open to the public, and admission is free.