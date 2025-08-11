The Riverview Boys and Girls Club celebrated its Wall of Honor event at the club, located at 6809 Krycul Ave. in Riverview. Approximately four months prior, its teens’ room was revitalized through a donation effort from Panda Express. The room was decorated with state-of-the-art furniture, podcast equipment, laptop computers, a big-screen smart TV, various board games, a reading area, decorative wall fixtures and so on.

The entire club staff, along with the club director, Danjela Jiminez, decided to dedicate a portion of the wall in the teens’ room to recognize those teens who have been great examples at the club since their enrollment. The qualifications were based on their character, self-motivation, respect for others, being career-minded, acceptance of responsibilities and a 3.5 GPA. These teens were nominated by club staff and the director. The teens’ school grades ranged from eighth to 12th.

A number of community leaders were invited to give the teens some encouraging words of advice, including Walter Perkins Jr., Emmanuel Lutheran Church School athletic director and a former Boys and Girls Club kid; Captain Craig Roberts of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office District V; Geri Lewis, assistant principal at BridgePrep Academy; and Gwen Myers, Hillsborough County commissioner of District 3.

Adriel Noble, a teen member, spoke of her experiences of being a club member for the past three years and how it has developed her growth as a teenager and her vision to become a nurse practitioner. Noble was nominated as the Riverview Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year.

Tyre Braxton, a graduating senior from Spoto High School, credits being a Riverview Boys and Girls club member for the past four years for enhancing his drive to study culinary and one day becoming a top chef. Braxton has been accepted to study culinary at the University of Central Florida.

Dr. Duwayne ‘Tony’ Smith, the teens’ staff coach for the past three years, was very elated over the recognition and success these teens had accomplished by being Riverview Boys and Girls Club members.

Smith stated, “All staff members are devoted to the success of all club members.”

These are the names of the Wall of Honor recipients: Adriel Noble, Tyre Braxton, Samiya Ralph, Kennedy Hinton, Tatianna Threameau, Sa’Riyah Jackson, Madeline Canteno, Kira Woodstock, Demetrius Copeland, Willow Fleming, Tramain Green, Matthew Deschamps, Jan Michael Lopez, Tramaine Small, Dreleah Barton and Paige Perry. More teens club member names will be added to the wall as time progresses.