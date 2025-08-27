A local music institution is striking a high note — again. Hands In Motion Music Productions, a Brandon-based music school and production company, is proudly celebrating its 19th anniversary, and with it, a major milestone: a second Grammy Award win for co-founder and renowned pianist/producer Lannie Battistini.

Since opening its doors in 2006, Hands In Motion Music, co-founded by husbandand-wife duo Lannie and Neysa Rodriguez-Battistini, has become a cornerstone of music education and artist development in the Tampa Bay area. The school has guided countless students through lessons in piano, voice, guitar, drums, music theory and artist branding — all while nurturing a deep love for music and creative expression.

This February, Lannie brought home his second Grammy Award, a triumph that echoes the excellence and passion the couple has poured into their school and community over nearly two decades. Lannie was honored for his work as a pianist and engineer on a collaborative jazz project, continuing a legacy of accolades that includes his previous Grammy, a Latin Grammy and Global Music Awards.

“Winning this award is not just a personal achievement — it’s a moment of pride for our entire community,” said Rodriguez-Battistini, vice president and executive director. “Our students, parents and supporters have all been part of this journey. This win belongs to them too.”

In addition to his Grammy achievements, Lannie has served as a mentor, producer and artist-in-residence at multiple universities and colleges, sharing his expertise with the next generation of musicians. He and Neysa were also invited in 2023 to speak to the Entrepreneurship Class at the University of South Florida, sharing their experience navigating the volatile music industry and sustaining a business through everything from the 2007 economic crash to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Located at 501 Eichenfeld Dr. in Brandon, the school provides individualized instruction and full-scale music production services, and it also supports emerging artists through its artist development and marketing programs. The school has worked with talent ranging from beginner students to professional recording artists, many of whom have gone on to release their own music.

As they enter their 20th year, the Battistinis said their focus remains steadfast: nurturing creativity, building confidence and helping students reach their fullest potential.

To learn more about Hands In Motion Music School and Productions, visit www.handsinmotionmusic.com or www.himmusicschool.com, or call 813-573-8290.