The mission of Community Pet Project is to alleviate hunger and provide vital resources to the beloved animal companions of low-income or homeless men, women and veterans. It believes in the healing power of the human-animal bond and is dedicated to providing food, supplies, care and veterinary treatment for the faithful, nonjudgmental friends of the most vulnerable people and families in Hillsborough County.

“Through outreach and advocacy, we strive to create a supportive environment where pets can thrive alongside their loving people with the dignity and support they deserve,” said Rhonda Eldridge, director of Community Pet Project. “We can provide pet food to any family in Hillsborough County that is impacted by hurricanes or other natural disasters.”

Community Pet Project was established in 2017 as a program from the rescue Second Chance Friends.

“A year later, we incorporated by ourselves,” Eldridge said. “Our mission is to assist the pets of low-income, homeless and veterans. The goal is to keep the pets happy, healthy and in their home and out of the overcrowded shelter. We have created many programs in response to the needs in the community.”

The nonprofit will be hosting its first Community Block Party at Lithia Crossing Plaza in Valrico on Saturday, September 13, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

“The block party is a new idea for us,” Eldridge said. “We were talking to Magnolia Bath and Soap about doing a fundraiser. We will be having an event where adults and children can make bath bombs, candles or soap with a percentage of the sales going to our general medical fund. While discussing the fundraiser, we discovered that a lot of the businesses in the plaza are pet people. It was then that the block party idea was born.”

Some of the other local businesses what will be a part of the block party are Stoner’s Pizza Joint, Cold Stone Creamery and Stretch Zone.

“We are asking all the businesses if they would like to participate by helping us with items for our silent auction,” Eldridge said. “We have had a great response, and the businesses will also be having various things for the customers that stop by their shops. We are hoping that this not only brings awareness to Community Pet Project but also to the incredible businesses located in there.”

If you would like to learn more about Community Pet Project or donate to the organization, you can visit its website at www.communitypetproject.org. The Lithia Crossing Plaza is located at 3456 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.