A wave of excitement swept through the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds just before the school year started as thousands of students and families gathered for the fourth annual Backpack Hero Giveaway, a community-powered event that provided over 5,000 children with backpacks, school supplies and unforgettable memories.

Organized through a collaboration of local nonprofits including Hope for Her, ECHO (Emergency Care Help Organization) and Bikes For Christ, the event brought together more than 100 community partners and sponsors, transforming the fairgrounds into a vibrant back-to-school launchpad.

Families not only received backpacks filled with essential supplies but also took part in fun activities, such as bounce houses and games. Free eye exams were offered, and some lucky children even went home with brand-new bicycles, generously donated by Bikes For Christ.

A highlight of the day came when Snow White herself made an appearance, posing for photos with Cheryl Hickman of Hope for Her and Patrick Simmons of Bikes For Christ — just two of the many dedicated individuals behind the months of planning that made this event possible.

“Backpack Hero is about more than supplies,” said Hickman. “It’s about giving families hope and support as they head into a new school year.”

The event, supported by Enterprising Latinas Inc., Boricuas de Corazón Inc. the Hillsborough County Fair and many local churches and businesses, was designed to consolidate multiple smaller giveaways into one impactful celebration of education, community and care.

From 9 a.m.-1 p.m., families had access to valuable resources and services — along with the comfort of knowing their children were starting the year well equipped and supported. Organizers emphasized the importance of prayer and faith, encouraging families to follow God’s path as the true curriculum for life.

As the 2025-26 school year begins, the message from the fairgrounds was clear: This community stands together — for its children, for education and for a brighter future.

For more information or to get involved, visit www.bphero.org.