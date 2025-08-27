As the 2025-26 school year begins, Immanuel Lutheran School is delighted to welcome a new leader at the helm. Dr. Joan Davis has been appointed as principal, bringing with her over 40 years of educational experience and a deep commitment to Christ-centered learning.

Dr. Davis holds a doctorate in teacher leadership and has served at every level of education, with a particular focus on gifted education and curriculum development. Known for her innovative instructional methods and heartfelt devotion to students, Dr. Davis is poised to lead Immanuel into a strong and faith-filled new chapter.

Joining Dr. Davis are two new educators who will further strengthen the school’s teaching and leadership team.

Karina Levine comes aboard as the seventh grade homeroom and middle school English Language Arts teacher. With a wealth of classroom experience and a passion for language and learning, Levine is eager to help students grow both academically and spiritually.

Also joining the staff is Samuel Fishburn, who will serve as the fifth grade teacher and vice principal. With a strong background in faith-based education, Fishburn’s dual role will support both classroom learning and schoolwide leadership. His dedication to Christ-centered teaching will be a blessing to students, families, and staff alike.

“We are blessed to have such passionate and gifted educators joining our mission to provide a Christ-centered, high-quality education,” said Dr. Davis.

Since 1978, Immanuel Lutheran School has served as a cornerstone of Christian education in Brandon, offering preschool through eighth grade programs grounded in a biblical worldview. Known for its project-based learning, differentiated instruction, and nurturing environment, Immanuel continues to provide a place where students grow in both knowledge and faith.

The Immanuel community invites families to be part of this exciting new season. Learn more at www.ilsbrandon.com or visit the school at 2913 John Moore Rd. in Brandon.

For more, call 813-685-1978 or visit the website at www.ilsbrandon.com.