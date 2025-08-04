Hillsborough Community College is pleased to announce its transition to Hillsborough College, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to providing expanded educational opportunities for students and the community. The renaming and brand refresh reflects the evolution of Hillsborough College, allowing it to offer a broader range of academic programs while continuing to serve as a premier destination for workforce training and higher education.

“As we embark on a new era at Hillsborough College, a refreshed brand will serve as a catalyst for innovation while seamlessly aligning with the Florida College System,” said Gregory Celestan, chairman of the Hillsborough College Board of Trustees. “Community will stay at the heart of what we do, as we continue to collaborate with our valued partners to enhance the economic vitality of the region.”

The transition to the Hillsborough College name aligns with the college’s mission of transforming lives by providing open access to an exceptional teaching and learning environment that inspires students to contribute to the local community and global society. In addition to offering more than 200 academic options, including a Bachelor of Science in nursing, associate in art and associate in science degrees, college credit certificates, postsecondary adult vocational certificates, advanced technical diplomas and certificates as well as continuing education and lifelong learning courses.

“Grounded in our rich and impactful history of nearly six decades of serving our beloved community, we now look ahead to new heights,” said Dr. Kenneth Atwater, Hillsborough College president.

“As the region has grown, the college has transformed to meet the needs of employers by training a highly skilled workforce, leading to new programs and enhancing current programs. Our brand transformation reflects the college’s current degrees and certificates as we continue to pave the way for innovative academic offerings, all while remaining aligned with the mission and values of the Florida College System.”

The rebranding will include a refreshed visual identity, updated signage across campuses and new digital assets. Current students will experience a seamless transition, with expanded academic and support services to help them achieve their educational goals.

Hillsborough College serves more than 46,000 students annually at its five campuses located throughout Tampa Bay. For more information, visit www.hccfl.edu.

Hillsborough College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate and baccalaureate degrees. Hillsborough College also may offer credentials such as certificates and diplomas at approved degree levels.

Visit www.hccfl.edu/accreditation for more information.