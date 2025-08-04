By Emma Snider

Since 1980, Kerby’s Nursery has been a local staple known for the wide range of plants and products they offer. What started as a project in Ruth and Mabry Kerby’s backyard has become an incredible family-run pillar in the community.

On top of being a great place to purchase or learn about all things green, Kerby’s Nursery hosts events throughout the year to bring people together for fun activities and help share the wide world of plants. Its upcoming Plants & Pets event in August is no exception.

Plants & Pets is a free event held by Kerby’s Nursery where guests are encouraged to bring their pets in for a fun day of activities. The event includes festivities for both pet parents and their pets, such as its pet parade. During the parade, prizes for best costume, most talented and best in show will be awarded to a few lucky participants.

A photo booth for pets and a pet obstacle course are provided, and the event will showcase a variety of booths related to pet activities and services. Professional Pets Florida’s treat ball pit, DJ’s Homemade Dog Treats with all-natural dog treats, AnimalLuvr’s Dream Rescue with adoptable pets and many more will be in attendance for all Pet Parents and babies!

Along with many fun activities, Kerby’s Nursery also offers useful information about pet friendly plants as well as interactive activities for kids.

“The great thing about a plant nursery is that people from all walks of life come together here to support their gardening hobbies and get in touch with nature. We are honored to be a place where the community can connect around shared interests and a love for beauty,” said Tara Dunn, special projects director of Kerby’s Nursery. “Plants & Pets is a fun, family-friendly, informative event that celebrates two of our favorite things: plants and pets. We invite the community to come out with their pet babies and enjoy the morning in the garden with us.”

To find more information regarding Plants & Pets, registering for the pet parade, upcoming events or Kerby’s Nursery, visit the website located at www.kerbysnursery.com/upcoming-events/.